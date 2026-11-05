Gizmodo Reveals Best Affordable Gaming Gifts for Switch 2 and PS5 Holiday Season

Discover top-rated affordable gaming gifts including the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Anbernic RG SP, and official PS5 charging station for holiday shoppers.

Gizmodo's Consumer Tech team has released a definitive guide to affordable gaming gifts for the holiday season, offering practical alternatives to expensive consoles like the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. Editors Raymond Wong, Kyle Barr, James Pero, and Matt Wille curated a selection of accessories, games, and decor that significantly enhance the gaming experience without straining the budget. This collection addresses the high cost of major hardware by focusing on value-driven peripherals and nostalgic builds that appeal to diverse gamer demographics.

For owners of Nintendo's latest console, the Switch 2 Pro Controller emerges as an essential purchase to mitigate the hand cramping often associated with standard Joy-Cons during extended play sessions. The controller's superior ergonomic design reduces physical strain, making it ideal for marathon gaming nights. Additionally, purchasing a second unit facilitates a smoother local multiplayer experience for households with multiple players.

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Retro gaming enthusiasts will find the Anbernic RG SP to be a standout choice in the handheld market. This device faithfully mimics the iconic form factor of the GameBoy Advance SP and is available in four distinct colors: platinum, graphite, pearl blue, and pearl pink. It features robust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a six-hour battery life, and the capability to output video directly to a television for a larger viewing experience.

Collectors can satisfy their nostalgia with a new 1,911-piece Lego set that recreates the original PlayStation console with meticulous detail. The build includes a functional CD slot that, when opened, reveals miniature dioramas for the classic titles Ape Escape and Gran Turismo. This set serves as both a decorative centerpiece and a tribute to Sony's hardware history.

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Physical comfort remains a priority for serious gamers, leading to the recommendation of a specialized controller pillow that supports the waist and arms. This gear helps prevent fatigue during competitive matches in titles like Fortnite and is available in three color options to match various desk aesthetics. Complementing this comfort is the official Sony charging station for PS5 DualSense controllers, which eliminates cable clutter by allowing convenient overnight charging for one or two controllers.

Software highlights include Rhythm Heaven Groove for the Switch 2, which offers infectious art styles and catchy tunes for local multiplayer fun. For those preferring racing games, Star Wars: Galactic Racer provides ultra-fast arcade action on PC, Xbox, and PS5. It features a rogue-like campaign that adds strategic depth to the traditional racing formula, appealing to fans of series like Burnout.

Budget-conscious PC gamers are advised to consider Logitech's G305 Lightspeed mouse, which delivers high DPI and fast polling in a lightweight shell. The device is noted for its exceptionally long battery life, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Meanwhile, Nintendo's classic N64 RPG has been revived with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2, featuring HD graphics, a remastered soundtrack, and improved controls that allow Link to jump.

Desktop customization is addressed with the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard, which brings NES aesthetics to the gaming desk using classic red and white colors. It includes a programmable Super Button that can be set to quicksave, quickload, or mute teammates in multiplayer matches. Fans can also display their loyalty with a portable lighting set shaped like iconic PlayStation buttons, which glows, shifts colors, and reacts to in-game music using three AAA batteries.

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The guide also notes the decline of physical games, suggesting storage solutions like a Pokédex-shaped case for Switch game cards. For audio, Razer offers gaming earbuds with a USB-C dongle for low-latency audio streaming, complete with RGB lighting on the charging case. Finally, the article highlights unique furniture options, including a thumbstick-shaped stool from Ikea/Xbox for those wanting to fully commit to the gamer lifestyle in their home setup.