Best Action Shows on Amazon Prime Video

Dive into the world of adrenaline-pumping action with these top series available on Amazon Prime Video. From crime thrillers to military adventures, these shows will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Action on television can inspire the adventurous and the timid for the same reason — it allows the audience the opportunity to jump into the stuntman's shoes with no danger to themselves. What helps a great action show is an excellent storyline, whether it’s a romantic hero or a vengeful underdog; the more you identify with the characters, the better. Luckily, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has a massive library of incredible action series available to stream right now.

If you’re struggling to decide which action-packed series to binge-watch next, we’ve gathered the best options available. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best R-rated action movies on Netflix, the best action shows on Netflix, or the best shows and movies on Prime Video across all genres.Editor's note: This article was updated February 2025 to include Cross. ‘Cross’ (2024 - Present) Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 7.2/10 Based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, Cross is a crime thriller series created by Ben Watkins. Starring Aldis Hodge as the titular D.C. Metro Detective and forensic psychologist, the show follows Cross’s investigation of a high-profile case while he struggles with his wife’s murder and tries to care for his family. The series also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and more. Cross premiered on Prime Video in November 2024, receiving generally positive reviews from critics, though it was criticized for its predictable, cliché-heavy plot. However, the show is still a fairly engaging watch, largely thanks to Aldis Hodge’s charismatic performance in the lead role. While the series may not be an exact adaptation of the source material, the story captures the spirit of the character, and it’s essentially an old-school “Dad TV” action show. Ultimately an entertaining crime thriller, Cross was renewed for a second season before the first premiered, though we don’t have a release date for Season 2 yet.'Reacher' (2022 - Present) Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.5/10 Reacher is the second on-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s award-winning book series after two feature films starring Tom Cruise. The hit series follows a nomadic man, played by Alan Ritchson (Fast X), who, after his military service, travels around the United States taking odd jobs. Despite his desire to live a peaceful life, he encounters danger around seemingly every corner, forcing his hand in fighting for justice. 'The Terminal List' (2022 - Present) Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 7.9/10 When U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt) returns home after a botched mission, his hindsight tells him something doesn’t add up. Taking a cue from the series title The Terminal List, it’s apparent that the knowledge he has acquired puts him and his family in a dangerous spot. Some loose ends need to be tied up and Lieutenant Commander Reece has made the list, but it’s up to him to save himself and the ones he loves. A prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is currently in the works





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ACTION SHOWS AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CRIME THRILLER MILITARY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 30 Best Movies on Amazon Prime to Watch Now (February 2025)Whether you’re in the mood for a classic drama or a sexy tennis flick, see our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more »

One of the Best RPGs of All Time is Now Free with Amazon Prime GamingAmazon Prime Gaming subscribers can now download Deus Ex, widely considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time, for free. This offer is part of a larger batch of 16 free games being given away throughout January.

Read more »

Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (January 2025)DT Video

Read more »

Amazon Prime Video Launches Max-Starz Bundle for $20.99Amazon Prime Video introduces a new streaming bundle combining Max and Starz for a limited time at a discounted price of $20.99 per month.

Read more »

3 Romantic Comedies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video This FebruaryNeed a dose of romance this February? These three romantic comedies on Amazon Prime Video are the perfect way to end the evening.

Read more »

3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025DT Video

Read more »