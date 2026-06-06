Best Action Films of the 2020s: Nobody, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

A look at the standout action films of the 2020s, highlighting 'Nobody' (2021), 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022), and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023) as genre-defining masterpieces that showcase the versatility and excellence of modern action cinema.

All in all, the 2020s have been an excellent time for action movies . These are films all about constant movement, exciting combat sequences, and adrenaline-pumping explosions.

From suspenseful thrillers to terrifying horror films to unexpectedly hilarious comedies, the action genre lends itself perfectly to being combined with other genres—and these combinations have resulted in some truly exceptional films over the course of the last six years. From 2021 to the present, audiences around the world have been treated both to huge action blockbusters and surprising action indie spectacles.

By the time the 2030s roll in, these are bound to be remembered as some of the genre's best recent outings. Whether it's a pure action flick like Nobody, an Oscar-winning masterpiece like Everything Everywhere All At Once, or an animated gem like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, these are some of the greatest action films of modern times that we're talking about.

The wonderful thing about this genre is just how incredibly versatile it is, and as a result, it shouldn't be the least bit surprising to see how vastly different yet equally entertaining these genre-defining gems are. 6 2021: 'Nobody' In 2021, both the world in general, and the film industry more specifically, were still right in the middle of a global pandemic. As such, this year's output of action films wasn't the highest purely in terms of quantity, but as soon as the conversation veers toward quality, some excellent films emerge.

Dune was an incredible sci-fi epic, The Suicide Squad was a surprise hit for the superhero genre, and No Time to Die brought Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond to an exceptional conclusion. But as the years have passed, the 2021 action spectacle that has aged the best is Ilya Naishuller's Nobody. Only a handful of 2020s action movies are perfect.

Nobody may not be one of them, but it sure is one of the most entertaining popcorn flicks that the 2020s have had to offer thus far. Led by an incredible Bob Odenkirk, the film introduced the world to Hutch Mansell, a refreshing action hero who knows how to take a hit just as well as he knows how to be a badass.

John Wick copycats have been aplenty since the film's release in 2014, but Nobody elevates the formula to the stratosphere with its compelling story, the powerhouse performance of its lead, and its commitment to some of the most entertainingly brutal and visceral action of any 2021 film. 5 2022: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Back when it originally came out, the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once began to take the world by storm—somewhat quietly at first, and then, all at once. It became A24's highest-grossing film at the time four months into its theatrical run, but that wasn't the last surprise it had stored up its sleeve.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the film achieved the tremendous feat of earning seven Oscar victories, and it probably deserved to win even more. Though blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick are also guaranteed to go down in history as some of the 2020s' best action films, it just doesn't get better than this.

It's one of the best martial arts movies of the 2020s, but it isn't the kind of film that's content with operating within a single genre. It's an existentialist dramedy, a family drama, a sci-fi epic, and a surreal comedy. Dealing with themes of nihilism, absurdism, generational trauma, and immigration, it truly is one of the most complex and ambitious films that have been made at any point during this decade.

It runs for just a little under two and a half hours, and every minute of that runtime is easily spent with a massive smile on one's face—except for when the tears inevitably start coming. 4 2023: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' After Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took Marvel fans, animation lovers, and the world in general by storm in 2018, the standard for its sequel was set sky-high. Somehow, not only did Across the Spider-Verse meet that bar, it even surpassed it by quite a bit.

It remains the highest-rated film of the 2020s so far on both Letterboxd and IMDb, and for good reason. Though it's logically best enjoyed by those who already love the Web-Slinger, it's a film so fun that it should be more than enough to entertain even the most ardent superhero genre hater.

As good as 2023 action flicks like Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and John Wick: Chapter 4 were, none of them were even remotely as perfect as this. As one of the most ambitious superhero movies of all time, there's no shortage of areas where Across the Spider-Verse excels.

For one, it's perhaps the single most visually stunning animated movie in history, full of eye-popping colors, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and visual details that keep coming up in every rewatch. But what really makes this a masterpiece is that, aside from working flawlessly as a sci-fi action epic, it also works flawlessly as a deconstruction of both the Spider-Man mythos and the figure of the superhero.

In a blockbuster scene that's perhaps more full of superhero movies than it should be, masterpieces like this one are all the more appreciated. 3 2024: 'Dune: Part Two' Before the 2020s, fans of Frank Herbert's Dune—easily one of the most groundbreaking and important works of science fiction literature of the entire 20th century—likely believed that no film could possibly live up to the legacy of Herbert's work. That was before Denis Villeneuve came into the scene.

The imagination of the Canadian auteur seemed to match Herbert's vision like two pieces of the same puzzle, and though 2021's Dune was as solid as any fan of the source material could have asked for, it's Dune: Part Two that really blew everyone away. 2024 had other great action spectacles, from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to Monkey Man, but Dune: Part Two is on a tier all of its own. As far as sci-fi action blockbusters go, this is arguably this generation's The Empire Strikes Back.

At the very least, it's one of the best sci-fi blockbusters of all time, packed with awe-inspiring sequences bolstered by stunning visuals, Hans Zimmer's best score of the decade so far, and adrenaline-pumping action scenes.

The way that Villeneuve understands the tonal essence and thematic core of Herbert's source material is worthy of the utmost admiration, and the way he elevates the material through some of the most perfect technical qualities of any action film of the 2020s is no less than what this legendary story deserved. 2 2025: 'Sinners' Ryan Coogler has been delivering some of the greatest action movies of the 21st century over the course of his career, but he really outdid himself in virtually every sense imaginable with Sinners. Only a handful of 2020s horror movies are true masterpieces, and this one's right up there, a complete revolution of the vampire genre that will likely only get better with age.

Winner of four Academy Awards and anchored by its standout ensemble cast and Ludwig Göransson's legendary tunes, it's one of the most near-perfect blockbusters of the decade so far. Films like Predator: Badlands and Superman are also worthy of praise, and One Battle After Another may even be a superior film overall, but purely in terms of what the action genre can achieve, there are few examples from this decade more notorious than this.

The wonderful part about Sinners is just how well it works on multiple different levels. It's an incredibly entertaining and suspenseful action film, yes; but it's also a very effectively scary horror film, a complete recontextualization of the vampire genre, and even a remarkably fun and catchy musical at times.

This sort of genre juggling is something you don't often see in modern action films, which only makes the achievements of Coogler and his team all the more worthy of admiration. All those who love horror action movies will find virtually nothing significant to complain about when they watch Sinners, which can already be counted among the best examples of its genres from the 21st century. 1 2026: 'Masters of the Universe' All in all, 2026 hasn't really been a particularly prolific year for action cinema so far.

Movies like The Rip and Mortal Kombat II have kept fans of the genre perfectly entertained so far, but it's easy to tell that the action films that'll end up being remembered as the best of the year still lie on the horizon, from The Odyssey to Dune: Part Three. But so far, the best action film of 2026 is one that probably not many people had on their bingo card as being even remotely as fun as it was: Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe, a nostalgia-fueled reimagining of Mattel's media franchise.

This visually delightful sword-and-sorcery gem may be full of nostalgia aimed at those who grew up loving the adventures of He-Man, but it also sprinkles in plenty of its own modern magic and charm, perfect for young newcomers to fall in love with the franchise in the same way that the grown-ups did decades ago.

It's not particularly well-written and it relies a bit too much on CGI, so it very likely won't end up being the year's best action blockbuster by the time 2027 comes around; but as the first half of the year comes to a close, it's a real treat that the best action flick we've had thus far is such an entertaining and energetic reinvention of such a beloved '80s icon. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner? Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends. Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner? The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them.

BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart. DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Like Follow Followed Masters of the Universe Not Yet Rated Action Adventure Fantasy 7 10 Release Date June 5, 2026 Director Travis Knight Writers Chris Butler Producers Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch, Todd Black Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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