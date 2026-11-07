Bessie the Hellcow Marvel Vampire History

Explore the complete history of Marvel's Bessie the Hellcow, from her 1975 debut against Howard the Duck to her 2025 appearance with the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Comics introduced the bizarre vampire character Bessie the Hellcow in Marvel Super-Heroes #5, published in 1975. This unique bovine antagonist first appeared in a backup story created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Frank Brunner. The narrative featured the duck protagonist Howard the Duck facing off against the blood-sucking cow in a storyline that defined one of the most unusual supernatural entities in comic book history.

Hellcow Debut and Origin Story

Steve Gerber and Frank Brunner penned the Hellcow story titled Hellcow in Marvel Super-Heroes #5. This issue marked Howard the Duck's significant return to the Marvel Universe after his earlier appearances in Man-Thing comics were discontinued. The plot began with Howard the Duck imprisoned after saving a city from a monster called Garko the Man-Frog in a previous issue. Police arrested him for disturbing the peace, and the police commissioner demanded he remove his costume, mistakenly believing he was a little person in a duck suit.

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The commissioner panicked upon realizing Howard was a real duck and released him to avoid negative press. Howard then investigated a series of murders committed by a vampire cow. The backstory revealed that Bessie was a peaceful cow in Switzerland three centuries prior. A vampire attacked her to drink her blood, and although the farmer buried her, she emerged from the grave as the Hellcow. She spent three hundred years hunting the stranger who turned her, eventually arriving in Cleveland where she killed five farmers before encountering Howard.

Combat Tactics and Revival Arcs

Bessie the Hellcow demonstrated terrifying abilities, including flight, during her confrontation with Howard the Duck. Howard, knowledgeable about vampire weaknesses, utilized a lug wrench as a cross and drove a sharp wooden stake into Bessie's heart with a mallet. This action ended the immediate threat, allowing the police to ignore the incident due to their distrust of the talking duck. Her apparent defeat was not permanent, as she returned decades later in Deadpool #12 in 2011.

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Rick Spears and Philip Bond wrote and illustrated the Deadpool issue where Doctor Kilgore revived Bessie the Hellcow. Kilgore removed the stake from her heart to drink her milk, which extended his life but was becoming less effective. He planned to harvest part of Deadpool's brain to utilize his healing factor for immortality. Deadpool and Bessie the Hellcow teamed up to defeat Doctor Kilgore, after which Bessie departed the scene.

Modern Appearances and Blood Hunt

After her 2011 revival, Bessie the Hellcow appeared in a cameo in Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #6 in 2016. She became a regular fixture in Deadpool, Inc. #23 in 2017, appearing in seven consecutive issues of that series. Her character continued to evolve in modern Marvel narratives, including a role in the Blood Hunt storyline in Marvel Zombies #3 in 2024. This issue, titled The Fall of the House of Udder, revealed that Bessie had given birth to a child she named Hellcalf.

Bessie the Hellcow most recently appeared in Deadpool #2 in 2025. In this story, she utilized a high-tech collar from her time in Deadpool, Inc. to communicate verbally. She sought assistance from the Scarlet Witch, continuing her legacy as one of the wildest vampires in comic book history. Her journey from a simple cow to a sentient vampire with a family underscores her unique place in Marvel lore.