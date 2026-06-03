Bessent sets record straight on Trump team dinner clash that nearly turned into a throwdown: ‘Kick his a--’

Treasury Secretary Bessent downplayed his reported feud with Bill Pulte, saying he called to congratulate him on his new role leading intelligence.

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Oz fields questions after bipartisan pushback on Pulte pick Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on President Donald Trump appointing Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William 'Bill' Pulte on 'Special Report.

'downplayed his past clash with Bill Pulte, President Donald Trump’s newly tapped acting intelligence chief, after senators pressed him Wednesday over reports that he once threatened to punch him at a dinner party. The exchange during the Treasury's budget hearing renewed scrutiny of earlier reports detailing a clash between the two men, coming just days after Trump announced that the Federal Housing Finance Agency director would take on one of the government’s most sensitive national security responsibilities.

Treasury Secretary Bessent downplayed his reported feud with Bill Pulte, saying he called to congratulate him on his new role leading intelligence. Reports at the time found that Bessent allegedly accused Pulte of undermining him with the president and threatened to punch him in the face while at a dinner in September. But as senators pressed him about Pulte's elevation to acting director, Bessent downplayed the flared tempers and revealed that he called Tuesday to congratulate him.

"Many teams squabble in the locker room and go out in the field," responded Bessent when asked if he was comfortable with Pulte’s appointment. When asked at the time about the alleged dinner quarrel, Bessent commented in September that it is not unprecedented to have Cabinet members to have physical altercations.

DC DINNER TURNS CHAOTIC AS CODEPINK ACTIVISTS CORNER TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS'announced she would step down last month to support her husband following his diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on Jan. 9, 2026.

Pulte will remain FHFA director and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while serving in the new post. Bessent also made headlines in April 2025 for an alleged face-to-face with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk. The two men reportedly entered into a shouting match while in the West Wing over who would lead the IRS, Democratic lawmakers have expressed their disagreement with the Pulte pick, calling his qualifications into question.

"Trump's appointments of Bill Pulte to serve as acting director of national intelligence appears to have been a hastily considered backroom deal based on loyalty to Trump, not the security of our nation," Senate Minority Leaderbackground? The answer would be no. Does he have a military background? The answer would be no. Does he have a law enforcement background? The answer would be no," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He added,"What qualifies Bill Pulte to hold one of the most important national security positions for the United States of America? One thing, apparently, that Bill Pulte is willing to say anything or do anything that Donald Trump demands, no matter how reckless, vengeful or unlawful Donald Trump's demand may be. "





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