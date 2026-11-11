Bessent relocates from D.C.-area home to military base after Iran threatens to kill him, reports say

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington, D.C. area to a military base following an Iranian threat against his life, reports say.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington, D.C. area to a military base following an Iran ian threat against his life, The New York Times reported, followed by the Reuters news agency.

Both cited people familiar with the matter. Bessent has spearheaded a U.S. push to cripple Iran's economy,Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an Aug. 24, 2026 news conference in Washington, D.C. announcing a new set of sanctions against Iran. U.S. national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned last month that Iran has"substantially increased" itsThose efforts include beefing up the targeting of current and former U.S. officials such as Bessent, the Times reported.

Also read Treasury Secretary Bessent Moves to Military Base Amid Iran Threats

Iranian plotting against U.S. officials has reached a"more advanced stage," according to the anonymous sources, but the severity of the threats against Bessent was unclear. A Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement to the Times that Bessent"will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats" and that he is still committed to his campaign to squeeze Iran's economy.

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Clayton's warning, contained in an unclassified memo that was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by CBS News, came as the State Department , and the U.S. military pared back its footprint in the region, amid concerns about direct threats from Iran and threats from the Iranian-backed Houthi movement in Yemen. Diplomatic efforts to end the war are gathering steam, with Rubio saying on Tuesday that to resume major combat operations against Iran because economic sanctions and other restrictions were working so effectively.