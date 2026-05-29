During a White House press briefing, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on reporters by using physical descriptors.

Bessent calls on reporters by physical descriptorsFormer first lady Jill Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning that former President Joe Biden was never in cognitive decline but acknowledged he was"slowing down.

"During a White House press briefing, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the Bureau of Engraving and Printing making plans to potentially print a commemorative $250 bill with an image of President Donald Trump. Bessent said they were preparing in case Congress passed legislation that calls for the Trump bill.

David Rush, a former CIA officer in Virginia, is accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars in gold bars and foreign currency from the very agency he worked for, according to an FBI affidavit and a source familiar with the matter. Viral body camera footage shows a Florida sheriff’s deputy stopping a woman for allegedly using a phone while driving – with the hand she doesn’t have.

The US Coast Guard has asked Bahamian officials for permission to send divers to new locations in its search for Lynette Hooker after investigators found inconsistencies between her husband’s location data and his statements to investigators about where to search for his wife, a US official familiar with the investigation told CNN. Anyone over 18 can use prediction markets to bet on sports or other events. But gambling is 21+ in most states.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen explains why critics call this a legal “loophole. ”Vice President JD Vance spoke about artificial intelligence"inevitably" changing warfare in his commencement speech to the graduates of the United States Air Force Academy.

“AI will inevitably change warfare,” Vance said, adding however that decisions over “life and death must be made by humans and not machines. ”Scientists have announced the discovery of a previously unidentified species of octopus in the Galápagos Islands that looks like a bright-blue plush toy. Five of the seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos sent messages to their families after rescuers found them alive.





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