Bessent blasts newspaper editor over 'reckless journalism' after Iran threats force move to military base

Scott Bessent accuses a newspaper editor of 'reckless journalism' after publishing a geolocated photo of his D.C. home, forcing a military base move.

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Also read Scott Bessent Relocates After Death Threats, Vows to Continue Operation Economic Outcast

S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the Trump administration's economic sanctions against Iran, predicting a swift collapse of the regime's economy. Bessent also addresses the Iranian death threats that forced his family to relocate to a military base and weighs in on the compliance failures at Nvidia amid its ongoing espionage probe.accused the WSJ's editor-in-chief of"reckless journalism" for authorizing a photograph of his Washington, D.C. , home that he said exposed its location.

During an appearance on"Sunday Morning Futures," Bessent declined to say whether he had faced an assassination attempt but said the threats were serious enough to force his family to relocate to a military base. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures while speaking at the U.S.-China Relations Gala Dinner on Nov. 10, 2026, in New York.

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"Obviously, it's a high threat level for us to move," he told Larry Kudlow. "And sadly, one of the reasons we had to move is because Emma Tucker, the news editor at The Wall Street Journal, authorized a photo of our house the day we bought it that had a geolocate on it. And so you can go on the Internet and see our beautiful residence we made our home here in D.C. because of reckless journalism.

"Threats against top Trump officials have prompted several high-ranking members of the administration and their families to move to military bases for protection. Bessent is the latest senior administration official to relocate to a military installation, joining a growing number of top Trump officials living behind military gates as federal authorities confront security threats that extend well beyond the White House.have reportedly taken up residence at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

, while White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and other administration officials have moved to military installations or protected government housing. Attorney General Todd Blanche also moved to a military base earlier this year, a source familiar with the arrangement told Fox News Digital. The relocations have not all stemmed from the same threats. Some followed concerns about domestic political violence, while Bessent's move comes amid reported threats linked to Iran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2022 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting former Trump national security advisor John Bolton, while prosecutors disclosed in 2024 that another Iranian operative had allegedly been tasked with developing a plan to assassinate Trump.