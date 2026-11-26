Besiktas files formal complaint with UEFA after Georgian police used pepper spray on supporters during match against Hapoel Beer Sheva, citing disproportionate force.

Turkish football club Besiktas has officially filed a formal complaint with UEFA, condemning what it described as disproportionate force by Georgian security forces against its traveling supporters in Batumi. The complaint addresses the violent intervention by local police during the Europa League fixture against Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva, marking a significant escalation in the club's diplomatic and legal efforts to address the incident.

The controversy erupted inside the Batumi Arena when a supporter unfurled a Palestinian flag, prompting an immediate and aggressive response from Georgian police. Security officers deployed pepper spray against the fans, creating a chaotic scene that forced Danish referee Morten Krogh to suspend play in the twenty-sixth minute. Both teams were subsequently ordered off the pitch and into the dressing rooms while Besiktas players attempted to calm the agitated crowd.

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Besiktas emphasized that its board members and club executives closely monitored the situation from the moment traveling supporters arrived at the venue. The club confirmed it contacted the UEFA match delegate immediately upon learning that local authorities were obstructing fans from entering the stadium. This obstruction was so severe that officials had to open evacuation gates to facilitate the entry of supporters, highlighting the breakdown in security protocols.

In a statement expressing deep sympathies to all individuals affected by the violence, Besiktas confirmed it has launched initiatives with its consulate general in Batumi and UEFA regarding the disproportionate use of force. The club stated it will continue coordinating with the Turkish Consulate General until every traveling supporter has safely returned to Turkey, ensuring no fan is left behind in the aftermath of the confrontation.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Besiktas President Serdal Adali to voice grave concern over the incident, extending his personal sympathies to the club and its fanbase. This high-level diplomatic engagement underscores the severity with which the Turkish government views the treatment of its citizens abroad. The president's intervention highlights the intersection of sports diplomacy and national pride in this specific case, adding political weight to the club's legal actions.

Besiktas also expressed gratitude to rival Turkish clubs that set aside domestic competition to release public messages of solidarity. These organizations condemned the conduct of Georgian security personnel, demonstrating a unified stance against the perceived mistreatment of Turkish fans. The collective response from the Turkish football community has amplified the pressure on UEFA to address the security failures at the Batumi venue and ensure accountability.

The club emphasized that it remains committed to resolving the issue through proper legal and administrative channels. This incident has drawn international attention to the security protocols at UEFA-sanctioned matches in the region. Stakeholders are now awaiting a response from UEFA regarding the validity of the claims and potential sanctions for the host nation's security failures.

The formal submission of the complaint to European football's governing body marks the first official step in seeking justice for the fans involved in the altercation. Besiktas has made it clear that it will not tolerate the use of excessive force against its supporters, regardless of the political or social context surrounding the match. The club's actions signal a firm determination to hold authorities accountable for the safety of fans at international sporting events.

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This case serves as a critical test for UEFA's ability to manage security in politically sensitive regions. The use of pepper spray against civilians in a stadium environment has sparked widespread debate about the appropriate level of force used by security personnel. The outcome of Besiktas's complaint could set a precedent for how future incidents involving fan safety and political symbolism are handled in European football.

As the investigation proceeds, Besiktas continues to coordinate with local and international authorities to ensure a thorough review of the events. The club remains focused on supporting its fans and advocating for stricter security standards in all UEFA competitions. The case highlights the complex challenges faced by football clubs when navigating international matches in politically charged environments.