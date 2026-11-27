Besiktas defeated Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League while police clashed with fans in Georgia over a displayed flag, raising concerns about safety.

Besiktas claimed a vital 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva on Thursday night in Batumi, Georgia, during the fifth matchday of the UEFA Europa League league phase. The win comes just hours after Turkish football authorities lodged a formal complaint with UEFA regarding police violence against supporters during the contest. The match was paused for thirty minutes due to chaotic scenes involving Georgian security forces and fans in the stands.

The confrontation erupted after a supporter displayed a Palestinian flag in the stands, prompting an immediate and aggressive response from Georgian police. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and surrounded the individual holding the flag. Video footage released shortly after the incident showed a Besiktas fan being carried out on a stretcher, with numerous other supporters suffering injuries from the police intervention.

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TRT World reported that Turkish officials have strongly condemned the disproportionate use of force by Georgian security personnel. Turkish football clubs have voiced severe outrage over the treatment of their supporters, emphasizing that the security response was excessive and dangerous. The incident has intensified calls for better crowd control protocols during high-profile European matches.

On the pitch, Besiktas goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar was crucial in the first half, keeping the score level with several key saves. He denied early attempts from Muhammad Abu Rumi and Amankwah Forson in the third minute. Alemdar also stopped a dangerous effort from Yonas Malede in the twelfth minute and blocked a shot from Vaclav Cerny in the twentieth.

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The first half ended with significant controversy when Orkun Kokcu missed a penalty in stoppage time. Referee Morten Krogh awarded the spot kick after Wilfred Ndidi's shot struck Hapoel Beer-Sheva defender Miguel Vitor. Kokcu stepped up to take the kick, but goalkeeper Marco Wolff saved the attempt, leaving the sides tied at zero at the break.

The second half saw Besiktas increase their pressure significantly. Junior Olaitan narrowly missed a chance in the sixty-third minute before Vaclav Cerny sent a shot over the bar a minute later. Yasin Ozcan came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixty-sixth minute, but his initial shot was saved by Wolff before his follow-up struck the crossbar.

Besiktas finally took the lead in the seventy-fifth minute when Junior Olaitan fired home from inside the penalty area. The goal came after the Hapoel defense failed to clear Kassoum Ouattara's cross from the left flank. The Turkish side doubled their advantage in the ninetieth minute through Orkun Kokcu.

Kokcu finished with a powerful shot from the right side of the penalty area after exchanging passes with Dusan Vlahovic. The attack was initiated by a long pass from Junior Olaitan starting from his own half. Hapoel Beer-Sheva pulled one back in the ninety-third minute when Javon East converted a pass from Joao Victor to make it two-one.

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Kokcu continued his impressive European scoring run with this goal. His previous Europa League goals this season had come against Celtic, Kauno Zalgiris, and FC Midtjylland, where he scored twice. Besiktas held on to secure the three points despite the late concession and the earlier disruptions.

The victory occurs at a time when European football faces increasing scrutiny regarding fan safety and political expressions within stadiums. The clash in Batumi highlights the difficult balance clubs must strike between maintaining security and respecting supporter freedoms.

The events in Georgia are expected to lead to further discussions on protocol for handling political symbols and the response of security forces. UEFA will likely review the incident as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all participants in future fixtures.