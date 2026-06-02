Bertha Charcoal Oven: A New Challenger to the Big Green Egg's Throne

The British-designed Bertha charcoal oven, priced at £4,500, is set to make waves in the high-end outdoor cooking scene, challenging the dominance of the Big Green Egg. With its ability to grill, roast, bake, and smoke using natural charcoal, and celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jay Rayner and Mark Blatchford, Bertha is poised to become the new must-have appliance for serious home cooks.

In the world of high-end outdoor cooking , the Big Green Egg has long been the gold standard for discerning chefs. This dimpled, racing green outdoor cooker, priced around £1,500, has been the choice of celebrities like David Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Liz Hurley for its ability to cook perfectly flame-grilled steaks, burgers, and even roasts.

However, a new contender has emerged in the British-designed Bertha charcoal oven, which has been a staple in professional kitchens for decades but is now set to make its mark on middle-class back gardens. The Bertha Original Freestanding Outdoor Charcoal Oven, available at John Lewis for £4,500, promises faster cooking and deeper flavour, with the ability to grill, roast, bake, and smoke using natural charcoal in a single enclosed oven.

The oven comes in eight trendy colours and uses Sumi Bincho charcoal, which costs £28 for a 10kg box. Bertha has already gained celebrity endorsements from food critic Jay Rayner and chef Mark Blatchford, who praise its versatility and results. The arrival of Bertha could signal a shift in the posh BBQ landscape, with well-heeled outdoor cooks potentially swapping their Big Green Eggs for this British-made alternative.

The Bertha was established in 2013, while the Big Green Egg was founded in 1974. The trend of serious home cooks investing in professional kitchen equipment, driven by social media, has led to an increase in high-end appliances like coffee machines, juicers, and deli-style meat slicers appearing in UK homes





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Bertha Charcoal Oven Big Green Egg Outdoor Cooking High-End Appliances Celebrity Endorsements Professional Kitchen Equipment

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