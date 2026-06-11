Berserk Manga Returns with Chapter 384 Honoring Kentaro Miura

Kouji Mori announces the return of the Berserk manga with Chapter 384, continuing the dark journey of Guts while paying tribute to the vision of the late Kentaro Miura.

The legendary dark fantasy manga series Berserk is finally returning to the pages of Young Animal , bringing an end to a period of anxious waiting for fans across the globe.

After a significant hiatus that left the community wondering if the story of the Black Swordsman would ever reach its conclusion, the announcement of Chapter 384 has sparked immense excitement. This particular update is not merely a continuation of the plot but a poignant tribute to the late Kentaro Miura, whose visionary brilliance shaped the world of Guts, Griffith, and Casca.

Current writer Kouji Mori has stepped forward to steer the narrative, acknowledging the immense weight of the responsibility he carries. In a recent social media post, Mori expressed his deepest apologies for the delay, explaining that the process of bringing this specific chapter to life was an arduous journey. He revealed that the events within this chapter were ones that Miura had agonized over for two decades, making the task of translating those ideas into a finished product incredibly challenging.

Mori worked closely with Shimada-san, a long-time mentor and editor to both the original creator and himself, ensuring that every line of dialogue and every panel remained faithful to the spirit of the original work. The narrative tension in Berserk has reached a fever pitch as the story dives deeper into the psyche of Guts and the external threats surrounding him.

Following the devastating kidnapping of Casca, Guts has been spiraling through an emotional breakdown, his rage and despair fueling his drive to reclaim what was stolen from him. While he has found an unlikely and potent alliance with the Kushan Empire, the relationship is far from stable. The Eastern Empire's warriors are not fond of the Brand of Sacrifice etched into Guts' neck, a mark that signals his status as a doomed warrior hunted by demons.

This tension culminated in the protagonist being exiled to a mysterious and supernatural Kushan cave. The cliffhanger from the previous installment saw Guts trapped inside a strange, clam-like biological structure, leading many readers to speculate whether he is undergoing a forced evolution or a metaphysical transformation. This situation draws inevitable comparisons to the horrific transformation Griffith endured during the Eclipse to ascend as a member of the Godhand.

However, the current circumstances suggest a different origin, potentially tied to the ancient and occult secrets of the Kushan lands rather than the influence of the sinister Godhand collective. The road ahead for Berserk remains long and uncertain, but there is now a clear sense of purpose guiding the production. For nearly a year following the passing of Kentaro Miura, the fate of the manga hung in the balance, with many fearing that the story would remain unfinished forever.

However, the combined efforts of Kouji Mori and the artistic team of Morio and Gaga have provided a glimmer of hope. They have explicitly stated their commitment to seeing the manga through to its natural end, viewing the completion of the series as the ultimate way to honor Miura's legacy.

While it may still take several years before the final page is turned, the current creative team is approaching the work with an intensity and dedication that reflects the importance of the series to the medium of manga. By blending Miura's existing notes and conceptual ideas with their own technical skill, they are attempting to preserve the dark, atmospheric essence of the world while pushing the plot forward toward its inevitable climax.

The return of the series serves as a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling and the deep bond between a creator and their audience





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