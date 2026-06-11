Berserk Fans Rejoice: Manga Returns After Nine-Month Hiatus

The long-awaited return of Berserk, one of the industry's most beloved dark fantasy series, is finally here. After a nine-month hiatus, the manga is set to release its first consecutive chapter on June 12, 2026, with Chapter 384. The update comes from Kouji Mori, who has overseen the manga since the death of its original creator, Kentaro Miura, in 2021.

After a long period of uncertainty, Berserk fans finally have something to hold on to. The long-running manga is officially returning on June 12, 2026, with Chapter 384 , ending a nine-month hiatus following the release of Chapter 383 .

The upcoming chapter will be published in Japan's Young Animal magazine and marks the first of three consecutive chapters scheduled for release this summer, signaling renewed momentum for one of the industry's most beloved dark fantasy series. The update builds on comments from Kouji Mori, who has overseen the manga since the death of its original creator, Kentaro Miura, in 2021.

Mori previously confirmed that the team at Studio Gaga was preparing to continue Berserk with full effort in 2026, and the newly announced publication schedule suggests that commitment is already taking shape





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Berserk Manga Return Hiatus Chapter 384 Studio Gaga Kouji Mori Kentaro Miura Young Animal Magazine Dark Fantasy Series Renewed Momentum Consistency Visual Identity Recreating Miura's Style Apprentices Berserk's New Release Schedule Uncertainty Chapter 383 Three Consecutive Chapters Release Date Volume 44 Dark Horse Comics Anime Adaptations Golden Age Arc Film Trilogy TV Series Adaptation Longtime Fans Franchise

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Berserk Chapter #384: A Massive Development After Nine Months of HiatusAfter a nine-month hiatus, Berserk is finally releasing its chapter 384, which is expected to be a massive development. The chapter is based on a story that creator Kentaro Miura had been incubating for 20 years, suggesting a significant plot twist.

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