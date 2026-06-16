Berserk: Black Swordsman Guts Returns with Major Revelations in Upcoming Chapters

After a year-long wait, the popular manga series 'Berserk' returns with the 384th chapter, revealing significant insights into the Black Swordsman Guts' past. The creative team, led by writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, has confirmed the release of two more chapters this summer, further exploring Guts' origin. While the prospects of an anime adaptation remain uncertain, fans eagerly await more developments in the series.

The long-awaited return of the Black Swordsman , Guts , is finally here. After a year-long wait, the 384th chapter of ' Berserk ' landed earlier this month, dropping significant revelations about Guts ' past.

The creative team, led by writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, has been working diligently to bring these chapters to life, following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. Fans can expect the 385th chapter on June 26th and the 386th chapter on July 10th, further expanding on the major revelations about Guts' origin.

While the release date for chapter 387 is yet to be announced, Mori and Gaga have apologized for the delays and assured readers that they are putting serious effort into the series. The upcoming chapter, featured in Young Animal, is an episode that Miura agonized over for twenty years.

Meanwhile, Guts has been locked inside a mysterious cave, revealing that he has always had one foot in both the mortal world and the 'abyss,' hinting at the supernatural source of his strength. With two more chapters confirmed for this summer, fans eagerly await more insights into Guts' origin.

However, the prospects of an anime adaptation remain uncertain, with no official plans announced yet





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Berserk Guts Manga Black Swordsman Kentaro Miura Berserk Chapter 385 Berserk Chapter 386 Anime Adaptation

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