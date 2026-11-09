Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to spend all their time investigating Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Democrats not to spend all their time investigating the Trump administration, urging the party to prioritize affordability and working-class families.

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Bernie Sanders says Democrats should hold the Trump administration accountable when they take control of Congress, but warns the party cannot devote all its time to investigations and must also pursue its policy agenda.said Democrats should hold President Donald Trump accountable after taking control of the House and Senate in January, but warned the party not to spend too much time on probing the president and his allies. During an appearance on NBC News'"Meet the Press," the senator said it is still important to investigate Trump administration officials for alleged corruption and illegal activity, but stressed that the priority should be tackling affordability and supporting working-class families.

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Asked by host Kristen Welker if he believes that spending two years investigating Trump and his officials could jeopardize the mandate to lower prices and make life more affordable, Sanders replied,"Yes, I do.

" "Do we want to hold the Trump administration accountable for their corruption, for their illegal, unconstitutional actions? Absolutely," Sanders said. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Democrats should hold President Donald Trump accountable, but warned the party not to spend too much time on probing the president and his allies.

However, Sanders said that Democrats"cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump.

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" "At the end of the day, when you’ve got the highest rate of childhood poverty in America, of any major country, when 20% of our seniors are trying to survive on $15,000 a year, when people are scared to death that Elon Musk and the other billionaires are pushing AI down our throats with cataclysmic impacts on the economy, our privacy rights, on our health, and — and imposing an existential threat to humanity, we cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump," he said. "We’ve got to stand up for working-class families, make a real difference in their lives," Sanders continued.

Democrats campaigned on affordability ahead of the midterms, blaming the Trump administration for the soaring costs of gas, groceries, housing and healthcare. Candidates linked the rise in costs, in part, to the U.S. military's war on Iran and Trump's tariffs on countries around the world. The Iran war, which Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other allies partially attributed to Republicans' midterm losses, led to surging fuel prices.

Gas prices are nearly $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago, according to AAA, which reported that the national average was $4.02 per gallon as of Sunday.

‘LAWYER UP’: DEMS IMMEDIATELY PUT TRUMP ON NOTICE AMID REPUBLICANS' MIDTERM BLOODBATH The senator said it is still important to investigate Trump administration officials for alleged corruption and illegal activity, but stressed that the priority should be tackling affordability and supporting working-class families. Incoming House Oversight Committee leader Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.

, on Sunday warned that Democrats could investigate Trump's pardons as well as allies of the president, including tech executiveGarcia also said last week that Oversight Democrats are"ready to take on the crooks, the con men, and the Trump crime family.

"House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , who is expected to be the next House Speaker, also said last week that Democrats are"going to bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption on this country.

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" "Because if you have people in high office who are so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends or their donors, then they’re not focused on making life better for the American people. But House Democrats will put the American people first," he continued. Sanders said on Sunday that the election was not just about voters wanting to stop the Trump administration’s policies. Incoming House Oversight Committee leader Rep.

Robert Garcia warned that Democrats could investigate President Donald Trump's pardons as well as allies of the president.

"What I think this election was about, is the American people not only expressing disgust with Trump and his policies, but are demanding real change, no more tinkering around the edges," said Sanders. "And what the American people are saying: 'Look, we are working long hours. We’re worried about our kids. We can’t afford healthcare.

We can’t afford housing. Meanwhile, the wealthiest people in America have never, ever had it so good.

' And right now is the moment where the Democrats have got to stand up to big money, create an economy and a government that works for all of us," Sanders said. The Vermont senator also accused Trump of being"mentally unbalanced" and"erratic," but acknowledged that the president is"a good politician" and"not stupid" who Democrats may be able to work with on economic and healthcare issues.

"Trump is many things. I personally believe he is mentally unbalanced, erratic, but he’s not stupid, and he is a good politician. And I think, when Trump looks out in the world and he sees millions of people working for starvation wages, he might not be unsympathetic to raising the minimum wage to a living wage. He would love, I think, to take credit for doing what every other major country does, guaranteeing healthcare to all people.

Do I think we can work with Trump? Maybe. I’m, by no means, guaranteeing it. But it is certainly worth the effort," he said.