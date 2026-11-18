Since the Democrats took back control of the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, Sanders is likely to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 25: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in support of Wisconsin Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke during a Get Out the Vote rally at the W.R.

Davies Student Center on October 25, 2026 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Cooke is running against Representative Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. revealed his plan for how he will advocate for Medicare for All when the Democrats take back control of both chambers. Since the Democrats took back control of the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, Sanders is likely to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

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Sanders’ push for Medicare for All would be implemented over four years, with the first year target as lowering Medicare eligibility coverage from 65 to 55. Sanders’ plan would also increase coverage to include dental, vision and hearing care and would ensure children would get healthcare for those 18 and under.

“I think the election, in my opinion, was a crying out for fundamental change in the way the government does business and the absolute need to protect a struggling working class,” Sanders told the AP. “I think this is a time to bring about very significant changes in policies so that we can actually improve the lives of working families.

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