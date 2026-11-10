Bernie Sanders Opposes Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic Leader

Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin say Democrats need new leadership and will not back Chuck Schumer, as Chris Van Hollen emerges as a possible challenger.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on Tuesday that he will not support Senator Chuck Schumer to remain the Democratic leader in the new Congress. His statement sets up a serious internal confrontation after the Democratic Party's sweep to power in the midterm elections.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont who is widely regarded as the father of modern progressivism in the United States, spoke at a news conference at the Capitol. He was joined by Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who backed the call for change within the party.

Also read Bernie Sanders Rejects Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

Sanders and Slotkin Call for New Democratic Leadership

Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin both argued that the Democratic Party needs a new generation of leadership. They also called for a vigorous debate about the party's direction and future.

Sanders said that the time has come for change and that he will not back Chuck Schumer to be reelected as the Democratic leader. He made clear that his objection concerns the leadership role itself rather than any single policy dispute.

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Slotkin said she is not actively seeking the leadership job herself. She said she wants potential Senate leaders to present a full plan setting out the priorities for the new Democratic majority before colleagues choose among them.

Chris Van Hollen Emerges as a Possible Challenger

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is emerging as a possible challenger to Chuck Schumer for the Senate Democratic leadership. Party members have named him as a potential contender, although no one has pledged support to him yet.

Democrats, particularly those in the party's progressive wing, have been bombarding congressional offices with phone calls saying it is time for new leadership. Those callers mentioned Van Hollen, but they did not commit their votes to him.

Van Hollen is considering a run for the job. Speaking at a Washington event on Tuesday, he said that he was in the process of calling his colleagues. It is not clear how much backing he would have from fellow senators.

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Schumer Keeps Focus on the Year Ahead

Chuck Schumer, 75, has shown little sign of stepping aside, especially after he led his party to power in the midterm elections. He has not signaled that he plans to give up the post.

Pressed about his own future in an interview with the Associated Press shortly after the party's election wins, Schumer said he was focused on the year ahead. He did not directly address whether he would seek another term as leader.

While Republicans met behind closed doors on Tuesday to choose their party leaders for the next Congress, Senate Democrats have only just begun those conversations. Their leadership elections are expected later this month, which leaves a short window for senators to build support before the vote.