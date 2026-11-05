Bernie Sanders Movement Wins 18 Congressional Seats and 42 Down-Ballot Races

Bernie Sanders' long-term populist strategy helped secure at least 18 Senate and House victories, reshaping US politics through economic justice campaigns and working-class unity.

At least 18 progressive candidates secured victories in congressional races on Tuesday night, with an additional 42 left-wing winners claiming seats down-ballot across the United States. This historic electoral shift marks a significant transformation in the American political landscape, directly attributed to the long-term organizational infrastructure established by Senator Bernie Sanders over the past decade. The outcomes reflect a broad-based appeal of economic populism that has resonated with voters from Maine to Texas, effectively challenging the dominance of corporate-backed campaigns.

Senator Bernie Sanders provided the foundational path for a new generation of politicians to achieve electoral success, transforming his unsuccessful presidential bids in 2016 and 2020 into an enduring political movement. Labor organizers and historians note that Sanders cultivated a cohort of young leaders who are now winning seats across the country by adopting his unwavering focus on economic justice. Jeremy Slevin, the senior adviser and communications director for Senator Sanders, celebrated the results by listing dozens of candidates who had run on platforms demanding economic fairness and who were endorsed by the senator.

Also read Brazil puts forward a plan to wean the world off fossil fuels

Historian Asad Dandia emphasized the long-term nature of this influence, stating that Sanders cultivated a whole generation of young leaders through the movement he spawned. These leaders are now winning seats everywhere, demonstrating the potency of a political strategy that prioritizes structural change over incremental adjustments. The connection between Sanders relentless centering of economic issues in his legislative work and the current victories is widely recognized by observers across the political spectrum.

Several newly elected officials explicitly credited their success to the populist framework that Sanders helped popularize. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Sen.-elect Troy Jackson of Maine defeated opponents by maintaining an unwavering focus on the rising costs of necessities like gas and groceries. El-Sayed defeated former Republican Representative Mike Rogers in a critical battleground state despite facing bigoted attacks on his name and faith from opponents. He refused to be divided, instead highlighting how the opposition tried to distract from the economic crisis.

El-Sayed mocked billionaire-backed groups that spent millions against him, asserting that the many can win in a battle against concentrated money. Similarly, in Wisconsin, Rep.-elect Rebecca Cooke and in Colorado, Rep.-elect Melat Kiros, adopted messaging that framed politics as a struggle between the working class and wealthy elites. In Michigan, Rep.-elect Donavan McKinney also benefited from this clear economic narrative that resonated with voters struggling with inflation and stagnant wages.

The core of the Sanders movement rests on the belief that political unity among the working class is a direct threat to the wealth of the elite. Sen.-elect James Talarico of Arizona described the fundamental struggle in the United States not as left versus right, but as top versus bottom. He explicitly criticized billionaires who own the media and political discourse, arguing that the elite work hard to keep citizens angry and divided to protect their power. Those messages helped Democrats end the GOPs three-decade stranglehold on Texas politics.

This economic populism has achieved broad support, with Senator Sanders signature proposal for Medicare for All embraced by 66% of US adults according to a recent KFF poll. When asked if the program would be supported even if it eliminated private health insurance companies, 52% of respondents still affirmed their support. Josh Orton of Demand Justice noted that Democratic candidates adopted the fight Sanders led for years, welcoming everyone to join the campaign for the people against the powerful.

Advertisement

Senator Sanders contributed significantly to this cycle through intensive campaigning, including 58 rallies on his Fighting Oligarchy Tour that attracted 340,000 people. He conducted 20 rallies in October alone, making him one of the most active surrogates for Democratic candidates this election cycle. The senator described the results as Americans saying no to oligarchy and yes to an agenda that fights for the working class in both rural and urban areas.

The victorious candidates now face the challenge of translating their populist mandates into legislative action. The group of winners includes U.S. Senate candidates in Michigan, Minnesota, and Maine, as well as numerous House members in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and California. Their shared platform demands a reorientation of economic policy to address the concentration of power and wealth that they argue has harmed the majority of Americans.

Even in races that progressives did not win, the potency of their messaging and vision was clear. Activists noted that community organizing that took on greedy corporations resulted in working-class people getting the goods. Voters showed what happens when you pick the wrong side, creating conditions where Democrats have a mandate to be the party that finally makes corporations play by the rules and change the system.

Republicans created the conditions for this backlash. Voters showed what happens when you pick the wrong side, Thomas wrote. Dems have a mandate to be the party that finally made corps play by the rules and change the system. Progressives are calling on Democrats to accomplish as much as possible while also pursuing an ambitious agenda to set the stage for 2028, when the party can take back the presidency.

Lindsay Owens, president and CEO of Groundwork Action, stated that the newly empowered Democratic majority must put their rhetoric into action. If the majority simply works to undo Trump damage and goes back to business as usual, it will face the same electoral backlash that swept the Republican majority from power. Corporations have been picking our pockets for years and only Congress has the power to put a stop to it.

Owens added that Democrats must call out Big Pharma, insurance giants, and AI companies before Congress and make them answer for the prices Americans are paying and the profits executives are pocketing. Voters have handed Democrats a mandate to take on corporate greed and advance economic justice. The movement that started with a man with 1% vote and three people has grown into a national force.

RoseAnn DeMoro recalled how her organization campaigned for Sanders in 2016 and 2020, educating, agitating, and organizing to gain principled allies like Abdul El-Sayed. A labor organizer based in San Francisco said Bernie made the path for progressive politicians to win crucial elections. She was one of several observers who drew the connection from Sanders unsuccessful but mobilizing presidential runs to the wave of victories Tuesday night.

From Maine to Michigan to Texas, the rise of real economic populism trounced right-wing billionaire cash. In states across the country, voters propelled to victory candidates who explicitly cast their campaigns as part of a movement to topple a corporate-dominated economic and political order. This order has allowed those at the top to accumulate unimaginable wealth while the working class struggles.

If you are watching this after getting home from a shift or sitting at the table wondering how you are going to pay your next bill, the message is clear. You are sending somebody to Washington to fight for you. Maine, Michigan, and Texas all saw candidates frame their campaigns around the costs of living and the need for stability.

Advertisement

Rebecca El-Sayed resembled Abdul El-Sayeds approach in the critical battleground state of Michigan, where he defeated former Rep. Mike Rogers with an unwavering focus on the costs of necessities. His opponents sought to smear him with bigoted attacks on his name and faith. Rather than try to unite us to contend with the crisis of gas or groceries, the opposition decided to try to divide us, El-Sayed said in his victory speech.

He mocked AIPAC and other billionaire-backed groups that spend millions against him. We showed that in a battle between the money and the many, the many really can win. Elon Musk spent heavily in Texas, yet Democratic Sen.-elect James Talarico and Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa explicitly framed their campaigns in populist terms. Talarico described the fundamental struggle in the US as not left versus right, but top versus bottom.

We must get big money out of our politics so no billionaire or trillionaire can buy our elections, Talarico said. We must unrig this economic system that only benefits the top 1%. Greg Abbott claimed the contest was about whether Texas belongs to working families or the wealthy and well-connected who play by different rules. Hinojosa asked if Texas belongs to the people who rise before the sun or the people who write the biggest check to politicians in Austin.

Tonight, Texas, we answered and we did not whisper. The Sunrise Movement and other progressive groups celebrated the results. They said we are on the verge of beating an incumbent Republican propped up by corporate money and Trump-aligned interests. Nixon said we may not have won this election, but that outcome will not stop us from getting up tomorrow to continue the fight.

Sulma Arias, president of People's Action Power, said community organizing that took on greedy corporations resulted in working-class people getting the goods. Voters are sick of being bullied by MAGA and the billionaires. They are tired of weak resistance by corporate-backed politicians. We backed candidates who would stand up for working-class people, and voters responded by turning out for them in record numbers.

The forces of reaction are trying to curtail our votes and reduce our paychecks. They are trying to erase them. We will not stop until Congress acts. The suppression of Black votes and of women votes are not separate struggles. They are the same assault, mounted by the same forces, to concentrate power permanently in the hands of those who hold it. Every woman in America who has changed her name is in the crosshairs.

The attack on the Voting Rights Act, on women economic security, and the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment are one battle. What ties it together is economic justice. For the second consecutive year, the gender pay gap has widened. Women working full time now earn 81 cents for every dollar men earn. For Black women, that figure drops to 65 cents. For Latinas, 58 cents.

Over a lifetime, the gap costs a woman roughly half a million dollars. And for many women of color, more than $1 million. Social Security checks, depleted retirement savings, less generational wealth. The root cause is that women lack the constitutional guarantee of equality that would force government, courts, and employers to treat these harms seriously. That guarantee is the Equal Rights Amendment.

Our organizations are built on a truth that has not changed. Economic justice and political power are inseparable. You cannot protect the paycheck if you cannot protect the ballot. You cannot protect the ballot if you cannot protect the Constitution. Today we stand more than 100 years past the Suffrage Amendment, 61 past the Voting Rights Act, 54 past the day Congress sent the ERA to the states.

A new Congress, elected in November, can choose which anniversary this country keeps. Rights fought for and won, or rights quietly let go. The forces of reaction are not just trying to curtail our votes and reduce our paychecks. They are trying to erase them. We will not stop until Congress acts.