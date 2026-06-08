In a lengthy interview at the National Press Club, Senator Bernie Sanders addressed speculation about a thiRd presidential bid in 2028, using humor to deflect questions about his age while touting the benefits of elder leadership. He also commented on a Maine Senate candidate and drew historical parallels to war opposition.

during an appearance at the National Press Club with interviewer Robert Costa ,the topic of a potential future presidential sprint for Senator Bernie Sanders was raised.

Costa conveyed that some of Sanders's allies have suggested the Vermont senator might consider another bid for the presidency in the next election cycle. Sanders, who is 84, responded with characteristic humor, riffing on his advanced age. The audience laughed as he quipped, "Because they want youthful vigor in the White Home! that's what they want. We're tired of these 30- and 40-year-ancient people," before adding, "What we really need are 80-year-olds running the country.

" When pressed for a more serious explanation, Sanders pointed to his extensive experience and the perspective that comes with age. he noted that he would be 87 years old by the time of the 2028 presidential election and, if victorious,would become the oldest U.S. president in history by a considerable margin. In the same interview,Sanders addressed a separate political issue, stating he would do "everything I can to make sure that Graham Platner is the next senator from the state of Maine.

" This comment was produced in the context of questions about allegatiOns of mistreatment of past girlfriends that have been leveled against Platner. Sanders shifted to a broader historical reflection, praising the career of the early 20th-century social activist Eugene V. Debs.

He highlighted Debs's opposition to World War I, which Sanders called "one of those stupid, endless wars we should never have gotten into," attempting to draw a parallel between that conflict and contemporary U.S. foreign policy,specifically alluding to potential tensions with Iran. Sanders's political history includes two major presidential campaigns, in 2016 and 2020, during which he secured a substantial share of the Democratic primary vote and arrived remarkably close to winning the nomination both times.

His age was a recurring topic of discussion among critics and political commentators throughout those campaigns. His health was too a concern; he suffered a heart attack while on the campaign trail in October 2019, an event that received widespread media coverage and raised questions about his physical stamina for the rigors of a presidential race





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign 2028 Election Age National Press Club Robert Costa Graham Platner Eugene Debs World War I Iran Democratic Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2028 Florida DL 'thrilled' for first P4 offer from SyracuseA 2028 Sunshine State prospect reacts to his second offer and first P4 offer from the Orange.

Read more »

2028 Five-Star Standout Announces Offer From Clemson TigersWhile Clemson is coming off a hot stretch on the recruiting trail for its 2027 class, head coach Dabo Swinney is already dipping into the next cycle. According

Read more »

Vance and Harris Lead 2028 Presidential Polls; Rubio and Vance Ticket PraisedA recent poll has revealed Vice President JD Vance and former Vice President Kamala Harris as early front-runners in the 2028 presidential race. While Harris maintains a strong lead among Democrats, Vance's support, combined with that of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump Jr., gives him a dominant majority among Republicans. Political strategist Karl Rove has praised a potential Vance-Rubio ticket, while Harris has not ruled out another presidential run.

Read more »

Iowa State Football Extends Offer To Four-Star Class of 2028 OLThe Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been hard at work the last few weeks building and laying the foundation for the future of the program. With the sprin

Read more »