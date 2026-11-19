Beloved Browns legend Bernie Kosar joined his University Hospitals doctor Wednesday morning to share his recovery journey one year after his liver transplant.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Beloved Browns legend Bernie Kosar joined his University Hospitals transplant surgeon, Dr. Zoe Stewart Lewis, Wednesday morning to share his recovery journey one year after his liver transplant.

Kosar received his liver transplant on Nov. 17, 2025 after being diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2024. MORE: Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar back home after another hospitalization The legendary quarterback received the liver from Bryce Dunlap, 21, of North Olmsted. Dunlap passed away unexpectedly due to complications from an anoxic brain injury.

Also read 1 Year Later: Browns legend Bernie Kosar reflects on life-saving liver transplant and his donor

“I’d love to have people’s thoughts and prayers with Kimberly and Adam. I can’t even imagine,” said Kosar, asking people to think of Dulap’s parents. During the press conference at University Hospitals, Kosar remembered the extraordinary loss of Dunlap.

“As blessed I am, I have this responsibility to keep carrying forward not only what I’m doing with this second and possibly third or fourth chance in life, but to inspire because of the unfulfilled life that Bryce wasn’t able to have,” said Kosar. MORE: WATCH: Bernie Kosar’s liver donor honored before Browns game Kosar and Dr. Stewart Lewis discussed his health, recovery and the impact of organ donation.

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Before the surgery, Kosar said he was having trouble communicating and interacting with people. He joked that it’s a completely different story now.

“Now I’m borderline too chatty, sorry, but at least I’m able to respond and be cognitively present when I want to interact with people, whether it’s, yeah, something like this or with your family and stuff. It’s my mom over here,” said Kosar. Dr. Stewart Lewis says liver transplants can make extremely sick people feel like themselves again almost immediately.

“Within 24 hours, the patients will comment that they’re thinking like themselves again and that haze, that fog has lifted and it really is an instantaneous impact with the transplant,” said Dr. Stewart Lewis. Kosar says his mobility has also significantly improved. He says he’s trying to help others that are in a similar situation to the one he was in. Now, he’s encouraging everyone to become an organ donor.

“If kids are watching this and their parents are watching this, I absolutely would encourage them to absolutely say yes,” said Kosar.