Bernardo de Gálvez: A Spanish General Who Helped the United States Win the American Revolution

Bernardo de Gálvez, a Spanish general, played a significant role in the American Revolution by leading three successful campaigns against the British. His efforts, along with those of other Spanish territories, helped drive the British out of the future United States.

George Washington is depicted at the Battle of Yorktown, which ended the Revolutionary War in 1781. Parallel conflicts to the south and the west were key to driving the British out of the future United States.

Bernardo de Gálvez, the governor of Louisiana, played a crucial role in these conflicts. He led three successful campaigns, drawing on troops from other parts of Spain's empire, including local militia, Irish, American, and French-speaking Acadian recruits, as well as enslaved and free Black soldiers. His campaigns thwarted the British in the Gulf, securing victory for the Continental Army and the establishment of the United States. Spain was given back Florida as a reward





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