Bernard Wentink Faces Jail for Animal Neglect and False Veterinary Practice

Stud farmer Bernard Wentink faces imprisonment for severe animal cruelty and practicing as an unqualified vet, neglecting horses and dogs in Coalburn.

Stud farmer Bernard Wentink is facing a potential prison sentence after being convicted of severe animal neglect and practicing veterinary medicine without qualifications. The 54-year-old, who operated a breeding business in Coalburn, Lanarkshire, admitted to keeping horses and dogs in squalid conditions that led to multiple deaths and euthanasia. Airdrie Sheriff Court heard that Wentink deceived clients by performing medical procedures on livestock for over 15 years despite lacking any professional credentials.

Conditions at Coalburn and Lesmahagow Properties

Scottish SPCA investigators conducted a comprehensive search of Bernard Wentink's properties in October 2023, uncovering a disturbing pattern of abuse across his homes in Coalburn, Lesmahagow, and Cumbernauld. During the raid, officers seized 13 dogs and numerous horses, finding the animals in states of extreme distress and physical decay. One horse was found deceased, with only its skeletal remains recoverable, highlighting the severity of the long-term neglect occurring on the premises.

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The conditions inside the stables were described by authorities as utterly deplorable, with horses forced to stand in deep, wet faeces within total darkness. Many of the equines suffered from a lack of basic sustenance, having barely any food and no access to water. Veterinary examinations revealed that the animals endured widespread health issues, including severe dental disease, dermatitis, lice infestations, and painful swelling of the limbs. Some horses were found to be dangerously malnourished, further indicating a prolonged period of starvation and abandonment.

Systematic Abuse of Dogs in Cumbernauld

Investigations into Bernard Wentink's home in Cumbernauld revealed equally horrific treatment of the dogs kept on the property. Officers discovered eight dogs confined in cages that were so unsanitary the animals suffered from pain, discomfort, and a high risk of disease exposure. The living environments were characterized by a general absence of hygiene, directly contributing to the rapid deterioration of the animals' physical and mental health.

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Four additional dogs were found trapped in an outdoor enclosure, surrounded by large accumulations of faeces and completely deprived of food and water. Examinations confirmed that these dogs exhibited signs of widespread disease and severe psychological distress due to their isolation and poor treatment. Despite emergency veterinary interventions provided by the Scottish SPCA, three of the dogs could not be saved and had to be euthanized to end their suffering.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Delay

Fiscal depute Katie Allen presented the case to Airdrie Sheriff Court, arguing that the poor condition of the animals was obvious to any reasonable owner and constituted a flagrant breach of animal welfare laws. Bernard Wentink formally admitted to seven breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act and one violation of the Veterinary Surgeons Act. His confession to these charges acknowledged the reality of the negligence that led to the deaths and suffering of multiple animals under his care.

Deferring sentence until December 1, Sheriff Derek Livingston stated that imprisonment was the uppermost consideration in his mind, though he remains open to reviewing all alternative sentencing options. The Sheriff emphasized the gravity of the offenses, particularly the fact that Wentink continued to perform veterinary procedures on horses as part of his stud business for more than 15 years without the required legal qualifications. This delay allows time for further assessments before the final judgment is delivered, but the prospect of jail time remains the primary outcome for the Coalburn resident.