Bernard Arnault Pays Tribute to David Hockney

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said the death of David Hockney, who died on June 11 at age 88, 'is an irreplaceable loss for the art world.'

Helene Arnault, Bernard Arnault and Brigitte Macron pictured at the David Hockney retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2025. The British artist, who died on June 11 at age 88, attended opening festivities for the exhibition, his largest ever.

It spanned more than 400 works from 1995 to 2025 across a variety of mediums. It ran from April 9 to Aug. 2, 2025.

“Throughout his long pictorial quest, David Hockney never ceased to explore the representation of nature’s infinite variations and the new possibilities of digital tools,”, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said in a statement shared with WWD on Saturday.world,” Arnault added. “His free and luminous vision profoundly marked our era and attracted nearly 1 million visitors to the Fondation Louis Vuitton. I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of this immense artist.

”According to the David Hockney Foundation, the artist continued painting “with vigor” after returning from the Fondation Louis Vuitton show, and mounted two new shows in London. One was at Annely Juda Fine“A Year in Normandie and Some Other Thoughts About Painting” opened in March and runs until Aug. 23.

It features a series of new paintings, including portraits of Hockney’s family and carers and the monumental frieze “A Year in Normandie ,” on view in London for the first time. The frieze extends across the perimeter gallery of Serpentine North, charting the change of seasons at the artist’s former studio in Normandy, France.

“These shows revealed the most developed stage yet of Hockney’s exploration of ‘reverse perspective’ as a pictorial device,” according to the foundation, noting that future exhibitions at the Tate in London and the Munch Museum in Oslo are in development. Among Hockney’s most celebrated paintings is “Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy,” a double portrait depicting fashion designer Ossie Clark and textile designer Celia Birtwell, and a white cat, shortly after their wedding.

It was included in the Fondation Louis Vuitton show, which concentrated mainly on landscape works, realized in Yorkshire, London and Normandy, France. Hockney is survived by his long-time partner and companion Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima, his great-nephew Richard, his brothers Philip and John, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, according to the foundation. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Hockney, Renowned British Pop Art Pioneer, Dies at 88Publicist Erica Bolton announced that David Hockney passed away peacefully at home on 11 June 2026, one month shy of his 89th birthday. The artist, a major figure in 20th and 21st-century art, was celebrated for his vibrant pop art, iconic swimming pool paintings, and fearless personal authenticity. He is survived by his long-term partner Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima and extended family.

Read more »

David Hockney, Legendary British Artist, Dies at 88Hockney 'passed away peacefully at home on 11 June,' just one month before his 89th birthday, his publicist has said.

Read more »

Contributor: David Hockney's paintings gave the world a vision of L.A.The artist, who died Thursday at 88, came to Los Angeles in the 1960s and created indelible, shimmering images of the city's people, scenes and sunlight.

Read more »

David Hockney's Death and Unplanned Profanity Stir BBC BroadcastThe death of iconic British artist David Hockney prompts royal and political tributes while a BBC interview with his muse's granddaughter leads to an on-air profanity apology.

Read more »