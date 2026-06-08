Bernadette Peters Dazzles at Tony Awards at Age 78

Bernadette Peters, Broadway legend, stunned on the red carpet at the Tony Awards, looking decades younger. She presented Best Musical and revealed her secret marriage to Tom Sorce.

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters , aged 78, stunned onlookers as she walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday. Her radiant appearance belied her age, showcasing an exquisite beauty honed by a rigorous diet and exercise regime.

Dressed in a blood-red off-the-shoulder dress with tulle sleeves and a plunging neckline, she accentuated her hourglass figure with a slick of scarlet lipstick and an elegant updo for her signature red curls. Peters, a two-time competitive Tony Award winner with five additional nominations, attended the ceremony to present the award for Best Musical. She handed the trophy to Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, for his production of Schmigadoon!

, based on the Apple TV+ sitcom about a couple trapped in a classic Broadway musical. The night was a celebration of her enduring legacy and timeless appeal. Peters achieved stardom in the 1970s, her formidable talent masked by cherubic features that often drew comparisons to a kewpie doll. She made her mark in films as well, captivating audiences with her vulnerability in The Jerk and Pennies from Heaven opposite then-boyfriend Steve Martin.

Onstage, she adopted a sex kitten persona, particularly in concert renditions of show tunes like Broadway Baby and There Is Nothing Like a Dame. However, her youthful and slinky appeal sometimes hindered her; for instance, in 2003, fans deemed her insufficiently matronly to play Mama Rose in a revival of Gypsy.

Despite this, she continued to be a beloved figure on Broadway, originating roles such as Dot in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and the Witch in Into the Woods. She has also starred in revivals of Gypsy, A Little Night Music, and Follies, and replaced Bette Midler in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!.

Most recently, she brought her star power to the Sondheim revue Old Friends, which moved to Broadway in 2024 after its London debut in 2022. Peters attended the Tonys with her husband Tom Sorce, a Broadway sound designer whom she secretly married in 2024 after a two-year relationship. She revealed the marriage in a 2025 interview with Long Island Woman, stating, Ive known him 39 years, but our lives went in different directions.

Then we started dating two years ago and got married last year. This just felt like the right time because we love each other very much. Her previous marriage to financier Michael Wittenberg ended tragically when he died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

Peters also discussed her rigorous diet and exercise regime in a viral interview from a decade ago, describing a typical day: she starts with coffee, three grapefruit slices, tea with hemp powder, and occasionally a little bit of oatmeal. Her dedication to health has clearly paid off, as she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and timeless beauty.

In conclusion, Bernadette Peters remains a vibrant force in the entertainment industry, her recent appearance at the Tony Awards a testament to her enduring allure and professional prowess. Her career spans decades, marked by iconic performances and a lasting impact on Broadway. With a new marriage and a busy schedule of performances and appearances, she shows no signs of slowing down. Her story is one of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of excellence, inspiring fans and peers alike





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