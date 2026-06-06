Bernadette Chirac, Former French First Lady, Dies at 93

Bernadette Chirac, the steel-willed former first lady of France who endured her husband's infidelities while building her own political power base, has died at age 93. President Macron paid tribute to a woman who marked French history.

Bernadette Chirac , the former first lady of France who endured her husband Jacques Chirac's notorious infidelities while becoming one of the country's most influential political spouse s, has died aged 93.

The steel-willed political figure spent 12 years at the Élysée Palace after Jacques Chirac was elected president in 1995, building a power base of her own while weathering the French leader's widely reported reputation as a womaniser. President Emmanuel Macron announced her death on Saturday, paying tribute to a woman who 'marked French history' and devoted much of her later life to charity work.

'A great lady of the heart has departed,' Macron said. For more than half a century, Chirac stood beside her husband through his rise from Parliament to two terms as prime minister, 18 years as mayor of Paris and ultimately the French presidency. Yet she became far more than a presidential spouse, earning a reputation as a formidable political operator in her own right while addressing her husband's affairs with the dry humour that became one of her trademarks.

Swarmed by photographers in Corrèze in 1998 - after rumors that Jacques Chirac had been unreachable the night Princess Diana died because he was with an actress - she stepped from her car and deadpanned: 'Calm down. I'm not Claudia Cardinale. Or Lollobrigida.

' She appears in the official photographs with her chin lifted, blond hair lacquered into place, a small handbag on her arm, looking less like a spouse than like an institution. But the caricature never quite contained her. The Chanel suits, dark glasses, nasal voice and withering judgments became part of the national image.

Beneath them was a relentless worker and a cold-eyed political operator who, almost alone among the wives of French presidents, built a base of power that was her own. She was born Bernadette Thérèse Marie Chodron de Courcel on May 18, 1933, in Paris, into money, lineage and Catholic duty. Her father's family included soldiers, industrialists and diplomats; an uncle had served as an aide to Charles de Gaulle in wartime London.

But her life would be most marked by her time at the prestigious Sciences Po university in Paris, where she met Jacques Chirac, a handsome and much-courted young man whose appetite for politics would come to define them both. They married in March 1956. The union lasted 63 years and was, by her own account, a long lesson in endurance. Jacques Chirac was famous for his warmth, appetite and instinctive connection with crowds.

Bernadette's gifts were different, observers said. She was controlled, socially formidable, devout, exacting and sometimes devastatingly funny. The Catholic philosopher Jean Guitton called her the last queen of France, and she did little to discourage the idea. Her husband's reputation as a womaniser was an open secret she chose, after much pain, to meet with dry humour.

'At first, it was hard. I was very heartbroken, and then I got used to it,' she said years later in a television documentary.

'I told myself that was how things were and that I had to accept it with as much dignity as possible. ' Sent to tend her husband's rural stronghold in Corrèze while he pursued power in Paris, she did far more than tend it. In 1971, she was elected municipal councilor in Sarran. In 1979, she became a general councilor in Corrèze and held the seat until 2015.

Her influence grew after Jacques Chirac became president in 1995. The role of first lady in France has no constitutional power, but she made the Élysée a place where her approval mattered. She could be loyal, cutting and unforgiving, and understood that campaigns are made not only of speeches and polls but of debts, slights and resentments.

Yet she also carved out a space for female authority inside a male political culture that had little interest in sharing power, making it quietly clear that she would not be reduced to 'the wife of.

' By 2023, her severe glamour and political instincts had become familiar enough for Catherine Deneuve to play her in 'Bernadette,' a comic movie about her years at the Élysée. Her deepest grief stayed mostly private. The Chiracs' elder daughter, Laurence, developed severe anorexia after meningitis in adolescence and attempted suicide more than once. She never fully recovered and died in 2016 at 58.

That ordeal pushed Chirac toward the charitable work that reshaped her public image, including her foundation for children with disabilities. Bernadette Chirac's legacy is that of a woman who turned personal pain into political acumen, and whose quiet authority left an indelible mark on French public life





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