Bernadette Chirac, Former French First Lady and LVMH Board Member, Dies at 93

Bernadette Chirac, ex-French First Lady & LVMH board member, dies at 93. Advocate for luxury, fashion, and French craftsmanship.

French president Emmanuel Macron described her as a “great woman of heart” who “left her mark on our history” and “changed so many lives with discretion and determination.

”Born Bernadette Chodron de Courcel in Paris in 1933, she married Jacques Chirac in 1956 and accompanied him throughout his political career, including his presidency from 1995 to 2007. While best known for her political influence and charitable work as the longtime public spokesperson of the Pièces Jaunes, a popular charity campaign for hospitalized children, Chirac also maintained close ties to“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bernadette Chirac, with whom I shared a long and close friendship.

Bernadette Chirac had an unwavering passion for French excellence and for promoting France’s influence around the world. Her sound judgment, appreciation for elegance and creativity, and extensive knowledge of many cultures greatly enriched the board of directors of LVMH, which I invited her to join in 2010 and to whose work she contributed until 2019,” LVMH Moët Hennessy chief executive officer “I extend my sincerest condolences to her daughter Claude, her grandson Martin, and to all those who, like so many French people, held her dear,” he added.

Chirac also remained close to the fashion world long after leaving the Élysée, attending shows for Chanel and appearing regularly at high-profile luxury gatherings. She was known for her classic French uniform of Chanel suits, large Dior sunglasses and luxury accessories, including a frequently remarked-upon python handbag. In 1995, Bernadette Chirac gifted Diana, Princess of Wales a custom-made Dior handbag during the royal’s visit to Paris, introducing her to a design that would become one of her signature accessories.

Frequently photographed carrying the bag, Diana helped turn it into a global bestseller, prompting Dior to rename the style the “Lady Dior” after her. Chirac was also instrumental in bringing a major Christian Dior exhibition to the Jacques Chirac Museum in Corrèze in 2011. The exhibition featured 35 haute couture designs spanning the work of Christian Dior and his successors, including Marc Bohan and John Galliano, underscoring her longstanding support for French fashion and craftsmanship.

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