R. Gowtham, whose debut premiered at the Berlinale, brings Tamil dark comedy 'Superman Vivagaram' to the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

Berlinale Forum Director R. Gowtham Salutes Village Health Workers in Tamil Dark Comedy ‘Superman Vivagaram’ at India’s WAVES Film Bazaar, whose debut “Members of the Problematic Family” premiered in the Berlinale’s Forum section and won the Young Cinema Award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards this year, is bringing his dark comedy “Set in the village of Koovathur in Tamil Nadu, the film centers on Jolly, an orphan trying to revive a decade-old program to prevent non-communicable diseases.

He goes from house to house checking on patients, runs his operation from a desk under a solitary tree and squares off against Raja Doctor, an illegal quack whose practice draws more patients than the government doctors. At home, his pregnant wife Divya is turning against the village. In the field, he relies on Kannagi, who heads the team of community health workers, until his plan to bring in a payment model turns the staff against him.

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Martin Scorsese Says His 'Cleopatra' Movie With Angelina Jolie Was 'Ruined' by Seth Rogen and the Sony Hack: 'It Was Gonna Be Really Wild'Gowtham says “Superman Vivagaram” is also the first script he wrote, and that it grew out of his own decade as a rural health program manager working with community health workers who covered hundreds of villages in Chengalpattu district.

“The film is the ode to Kannagi, our field supervisor who led the team of frontline workers who walked hundreds of miles visiting the homes of the beneficiaries and checking on their health. You cannot imagine us roaming the streets of the villages like that 10 years back. It’s an herculean task, but we are fictionalizing those experiences to the contemporary decade, happening right now, with lots of fictional elements added to it.

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” Casting is complete and the technical crew is in place, and Gowtham says the project is moving from early development into development. The budget is $150,000, with $37,500 in place. Tamilarasan Kalidass of Labyrinth Narratives and Mukesh Subramaniam of Potato Eaters Collective, who produced Gowtham’s debut, are producing again. The team is looking for co-producers, financiers, post-production partners, sales agents, distributors and festival programmers in Goa, and Gowtham says they will also “explore international creative collaboration with this project.

” A published poet in Tamil, Gowtham has translated the work of Lydia Davis, Alejandro Jodorowsky and Amol Palekar into the language. He headed content for TV channel Zee Tamil and for the digital outlet Asiaville Tamil, and his documentary “On the Trails of Aandi” was selected for the Vancouver Asian Film Festival in 2023.

“Members of the Problematic Family” is also in the international competition at this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala. “I believe every reasonable adult in the globe is my audience,” Gowtham says. “I don’t have the intention to convey anything specifically to them, but I am planning to thematically discuss with them, why preventive health measures do not have takers anywhere? Why do community organizations exist?

What’s the role of outsiders in poverty alleviation? Why do we want to take care of others? What is philanthropy? Why do we need super heroes?

” The producers say that having been friends with Gowtham for many years gave them the trust to begin a film, and that as the work went on it was professional ethics and commitment that held the friendship together.

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“We know Gowtham’s commitment to the society, we believe as a producer it is our responsibility to protect the director’s vision, we know how much value this project brings to the current chaotic world, we felt it’s our responsibility to back it. ” Gowtham is also distributing “Members of the Problematic Family,” and has written another script, about mental health, that he plans to make “with bare hands.

” He is also shooting a documentary about the rivers and buffaloes of Chennai.

“Film Bazaar has given us the community which we were longing for a long time,” the producers say. They add that meeting fellow young filmmakers and international producers, sales agents and programmers gives young producers like them hope and confidence.

“We always felt Film Bazaar is the platform for like minded collaborators who can nurture each other to become a set of conscience keepers who practice cinema. ”Meta to Help Bring ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to 3D Screens — and Its $1,299 VR Glasses Lionsgate Acquires U.S. and U.K. Rights to Robert Lantos’ Epic Period Drama ‘Rise of the Raven’ Lionsgate Stock Jumps on Report Legendary Entertainment Has Submitted New Takeover Offer