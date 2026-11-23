The Higher Social Court rejected a German educator's claim that students singing caused his tinnitus. The ruling highlights strict evidentiary standards for workplace noise injuries in schools.

A German teacher is pursuing an appeal to the Supreme Court after losing a lawsuit against a primary school. The educator argued that students singing a traditional children's song caused his tinnitus. The Higher Social Court upheld the rejection of his claim on November 10. He now seeks permission to appeal the final judgment to the Federal Social Court.

Details of Noise Exposure Incident

The dispute originated in 2016 when the teacher entered a classroom to retrieve his bag. Second-grade students were singing the German version of 'If You're Happy and You Know It' while performing hand gestures. The activity included stomping, jumping, and clapping. The session concluded with loud cheers from the children.

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A few days after the incident, the 43-year-old consulted an ear, nose, and throat specialist. The doctor diagnosed him with tinnitus and hyperacusis. This condition causes hypersensitivity to ordinary sounds. The teacher believed the classroom noise was the direct cause. He filed a claim for recognition of a workplace accident shortly after.

Court Rejection and Medical Evidence

The accident insurance fund refused to recognize the incident. A subsequent lawsuit before the Berlin Social Court was also unsuccessful. The Higher Social Court stated that hearing test results did not support a noise-induced injury. Specialists consulted by the court noted that symptom progression was inconsistent with acoustic trauma.

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The court deemed it unlikely that the noise caused the medical problems. The teacher claimed the children whistled loudly. This testimony could not be corroborated by staff members. The school did not keep addresses of former students. They could not be reached for interviews regarding the volume levels.

Comparison to Previous Rulings

The teacher hoped to win based on a 2023 precedent. The same court recognized a workplace accident in another noise case. A physical education teacher suffered sudden hearing loss. He walked through a corridor with 30 shouting teenagers. The diagnosis occurred just days after the event.

The court in the current case distinguished its facts. The evidence in the singing case did not match the clear acoustic shock in the 2023 ruling. The judges required concrete proof of causation. The teacher can still request permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Parallel Fraud Case in Education

This legal news follows a separate case involving a teacher in North Rhine-Westphalia. A 62-year-old woman spent 16 years on sick leave. She allegedly built a successful beauty business while on full pay. She was charged with defrauding her college of nearly €250,000. The sum equals approximately £209,000.

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The teacher stopped attending a vocational business college in Wesel in 2009. She cited chronic illness and psychological problems. She submitted sick notes for almost 20 years. She managed to go under the radar until a management change in 2024. An internal audit revealed the oversight.

Financial Implications and Future Steps

The former director was unaware of her status. He had never met the teacher since 2015. She earned between €5,051 and €6,174 per month. She reportedly owns two apartments in Duisburg. She was employed by the federal region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The state ordered a medical examination in 2024. The teacher refused and sued her management. Her appeals were rejected. The examination will still take place. Dorothee Feller, the education minister, noted the case was unprecedented. Repaying the sums will be difficult. Authorities suspect she practiced as a naturopath during her leave. The teacher also allegedly forged certificates to dive.