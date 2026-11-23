A fire at a Berlin hospital in the Lichtenberg district has led to a full evacuation. Authorities report that 15 people were injured, with one in critical condition after smoke spread through the facility.

A severe fire broke out in a patient room at a medical facility in Berlin's Lichtenberg district on Sunday night, triggering a full building evacuation and resulting in multiple casualties. The Berlin Fire Brigade confirmed that the blaze injured 15 individuals, with one person currently in critical condition following the incident. Emergency crews responded immediately as smoke began spreading through the structure, forcing staff and patients to flee for safety.

The blaze originated on the first floor of a specific section of the hospital building. Rapid spread of smoke through other parts of the facility necessitated the immediate and complete evacuation of the area. Emergency crews entered the building to extinguish the flames while simultaneously searching for any individuals who may have become trapped inside the smoke-filled corridors and rooms.

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The medical triage results for the 15 injured victims were released by authorities shortly after the fire was brought under control. The Berlin Fire Brigade stated that one person sustained life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries. These two critical patients were transported to other hospitals under emergency medical escort to ensure they received specialized care away from the immediate incident site.

Additionally, 13 other people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation and the subsequent fire suppression efforts. These 13 individuals received medical support on site at the hospital in the Lichtenberg district. The distinction between the critical cases and those with minor injuries highlights the varying severity of the exposure to heat and smoke across different parts of the building.

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Once the fire was fully extinguished and the building was properly ventilated, the Berlin Fire Brigade handed the scene over to the Berlin Police. Authorities have now opened a formal investigation to determine the precise cause of the blaze. The focus of the police inquiry will likely involve forensic analysis of the first-floor room where the fire started and the electrical or mechanical systems present in that area.

The decision to hand the scene over to police marks a shift from emergency rescue operations to a criminal or civil investigation. Investigators will need to reconstruct the timeline of events to understand how the fire started on the first floor and how it managed to spread so quickly through the rest of the hospital section. This process is critical for determining liability and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The full evacuation of the hospital section in the Lichtenberg district has likely disrupted local healthcare services. Hospitals in dense urban areas like Berlin often have limited capacity to absorb displaced patients, especially when one facility is under emergency reconstruction or safety inspection. The transfer of two critical patients to other hospitals adds to the logistical burden on the city's medical infrastructure.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in large institutional buildings, particularly those housing vulnerable populations such as patients. The rapid spread of smoke underscores the importance of effective fire containment systems and evacuation protocols in modern hospital architecture. Authorities will likely review these protocols in light of the Lichtenberg district fire.