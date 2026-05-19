Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine is a sequel to the popular prequel series Berlin and the Jewels of Paris, set in Seville for a heist of Leonardo da Vinci's painting, Lady with an Ermine, and further exploring the relationship dynamics within a crew of thieves.

When Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, first premiered on Netflix in 2017, it quickly became a cultural sensation around the world. The series received massive support from the platform, getting renewed all the way to Season 5, which concluded the series in 2021.

In 2023, Netflix released a prequel series titled Berlin and the Jewels of Paris, which was later renamed Berlin. The prequel series quickly gained popularity, earning 348 million hours watched and 53 million total views in its premiere week.

As a result, it was renewed for a second installment, titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, which was released on May 15, 2026. The series made waves by becoming #1 worldwide and gaining popularity as a streaming hit





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Berlin And The Jewels Of Paris Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine Netflix Sequel Prequel Sequel To The Popular Prequel Series Movie TV Show

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