Berkshire Hathaway Invests in Constellation Brands, Reduces Bank Holdings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has made a new investment in alcoholic beverages producer Constellation Brands while reducing its stake in four banks, including Citigroup and Bank of America. This move reflects Berkshire's continued cautious stance on valuations.

2 billion between January and September 2024, coupled with a substantial increase in its cash reserves to $325.2 billion.Berkshire's year-end holdings included $1.24 billion worth of Constellation stock, acquired through the purchase of 5.62 million shares during the fourth quarter. Following this news, Constellation's share price surged by 6.7% in after-hours trading, reflecting investor confidence in Buffett's endorsement, regardless of whether the renowned billionaire investor personally executed the purchase. Constellation's portfolio boasts popular beer brands like Corona and Modelo Especial, which dethroned Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the US in 2023. Their wine collection includes renowned names like Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, and Kim Crawford.In the Friday filing, Berkshire detailed a 74% reduction in its Citigroup stake to 14.6 million shares, and a 15% decrease in its Bank of America holdings, now standing at 680.2 million shares. This marks a significant reduction in Berkshire's Bank of America stake since July, when it owned 1.03 billion shares. The company has also partially unwound a portion of the 700 million Bank of America shares acquired in 2017, using proceeds from redeeming $5 billion in preferred stock held for six years and exercising warrants at $7.14 per share. The Friday filing does not specify which investments belong to Buffett or those managed by Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who typically handle smaller Berkshire investments. Berkshire's diverse portfolio encompasses numerous companies, including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurance. The annual report, anticipated on February 22nd, will include their year-end financial results





