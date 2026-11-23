Berkshire Hathaway has stopped selling Apple stock under new CEO Greg Abel, keeping the 25% stake despite high valuations and siGnificant trading in other positions.

Berkshire Hathaway Halts Apple Sales Under New Leadership

Berkshire Hathaway has ceased selling any shares of Apple Inc. during the third quarter of 2026,marking a significant shift in the conglomerate's investment strategy under its new chief executive officer, Greg Abel . while the company has been actively trading its other major positions,the stake in the technology giant has remained untouched, maintaining Apple 's position as approximately twenty-five percent of Berkshire Hathaway 's total public equity portfolio. This decision comes despite the stocks substantial price appreciation throughout the year, suggesting that the leadership views the holding as a core component of their long-term capital allocation strategy. The move stands in contrast to the heavy selling activity observed in previous quarters under the prior administration of Warren Buffett ,who had been reducing his position in the iPhone maker for multiple years leading up to the end of 2025.

The decision to hold rather than trade is particularly notable given the valuation metrics of Apple stock at the current period. During the three-month period spanning July through September, Apple shares traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of thirty-six point eight,with some estimates approaching forty times earnings. Typically, such high multiples might trigger profit-taking behavior from value-focused investors, especially when the share price has risen by twenty-nine percent in the calendar year 2026. However, Berkshire Hathaways inactivity signals that the underlying quality of the business and its financial performance are being prioritized over short-term valuation concerns. The business's strong free cash flow margin of twenty-eight percent for fiscal 2026 further reinforces the appeal of maintaining this exposure, highlighting the robust financial health of the consumer technology leader.

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Portfolio Composition and Capital Allocation Challenges

The filing for the third quarter of 2026 reveals that Berkshire Hathaway's US-listed stock positions are valued at three hundred four point two billion dollars as of September thirtieth. Apple, American Express, Alphabet,Coca-Cola, and Bank of America collectively account for roughly seventy-two percent of this portfolio, underscoring the concentration of capital in a few high-conviction names. While the new CEO has overseen significant shuffling among other investments, including the addition of recent positions like Bending Spoons Spa, the Apple stake remains static. This stability is not merely a passive outcome but likely reflects a deliberate strategic choice amidst a challenging environment for deploying large sums of capital. The conglomerate holds hundreds of billions in cash and equivalents that currently earn low yields, making the prospect of finding alternative investments of sufficient scale and quality a persistent challenge.

Analysts suggest that if Berkshire Hathaway were to liquidate its Apple shares, it would face difficulty in finding suitable alternatives that can generate comparable risk-adjusted returns. The sheer size of the holding means that moving that capital requires a destination that matches the scale and stability of Apple's operations. Consequently, even at elevated valuations, Apple represents one of the few viable options for deploying the massive treasury reserves of the conglomerate. This dynamic reinforces the idea that the decision to hold is as much about the lack of attractive opportunities elsewhere as it's about confidence in Apple itself. The strategy aligns with the traditional Warren Buffett philosophy of holding portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements forever, a principal that continues to guide capital allocation despite the alter in executive leadership.

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Market Context and Broader Investment Trends

The stability of the Apple position contrasts with the broader market behavior regarding the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, which also include Alphabet,Microsoft, Tesla, and Nvidia. While Berkshire Hathaway maintains holdings in these technology firms,the trading activity around them has been much more dynamic compared to the steady hand on the Apple reins. This divergence highlights a nuanced view within the portfolio management team, where not all tech holdings are treated equally despite their sector affiliation. The decision to hold Apple through a period of market volatility and valuation expansion demonstrates a distinct level of conviction that separates it from other tech positions which have seen more fluctuation. This approach provides investors with a clear signal regarding the enduring value of Apple's brand,customer loyalty, and innovative capabilities as perceived by one of the most influential investment firms in the world.

Looking forward, the continued holding of Apple by Berkshire Hathaway serves as a testament to the long-term durability of its business model. The businesss pricing power,deep moat in the consumer electronics market, and consistent financial delivery continue to attract large-scale institutional investors who prioritize stability and growth over short-term market fluctuations. As Greg Abel navigates his early tenure, thIs decision to preserve the existing Apple stake establishes a baseline of continuity with the past while allowing for flexibility in other areas of the portfolio. For individual investors, the move offers a lesson in the power of patience and the importance of focusing on the fundamental quality of a business rather than getting distracted by temporary valuation metrics or market noise.