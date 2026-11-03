Berkshire Coroner Links Lawyer Suicide to Ofloxacin Antibiotic

An inquest reveals that a lawyer with no mental health history took his own life after being prescribed ofloxacin, prompting warnings from the coroner about antibiotic safety.

A senior legal professional with a clear history of mental well-being took his own life shortly after taking a course of ofloxacin, according to findings presented at an inquest in Berkshire. Assistant Coroner Ian Wade KC determined that the fluoroquinolone antibiotic induced a fatal determination in Alexander Mulroney, despite the medication not being the direct physical cause of his death.

Mr Mulroney, described as an intelligent and successful lawyer, had no prior emotional or mental ill health issues and was in a secure relationship with his wife and children. The coroner highlighted that this tragic event is not an isolated incident linked to such medication classes.

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Timeline of Events and Medical History

The sequence of events began on December 16, 2025, when Alexander Mulroney started taking ofloxacin. This prescription was issued after a first-line antibiotic failed to cure a physical condition that had caused him significant urinary and genital symptoms. The medication was intended to treat these persistent physical ailments.

On the evening of December 17, Mr Mulroney left his home in Reading while wearing his pajamas and coat. He informed his wife that he was experiencing substantial discomfort due to a rash and intended to visit the hospital. However, this statement was untrue, as his primary distress was psychological rather than physical.

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In the early hours of December 18, he drove to a dual carriageway. Before the final act, he sent a text message to his wife expressing sorrow for what he was about to do. He made an initial attempt to end his life from within his car but survived that specific attempt.

Coroner's Findings on Drug Safety

Assistant Coroner Ian Wade KC concluded that on the balance of probabilities, the prescribed ofloxacin did not directly cause death but instead induced a determination to end his life. The coroner noted that Mr Mulroney was not considered to be at risk of self-harm prior to commencing the medication.

The inquest heard that this is not the first fatal outcome linked to fluoroquinolone antibiotics in patients with no previous mental health history. The coroner described ofloxacin as a dangerous product, acknowledging its benefits and widespread use but emphasizing the severe risks involved.

Mr Wade stated that the current regulatory approach to publishing warnings about possible harm provides insufficient safeguards. He argued that these warnings fail to properly and adequately inform both medical prescribers and patients about the potential dangers associated with the drug.

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Regulatory Response and Next Steps

In response to these findings, the assistant coroner has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report. This report is directed to key healthcare authorities to prompt immediate review and potential changes in prescribing practices and safety information.

The recipients of this report include the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and the British National Formulary. These bodies are responsible for setting guidelines and ensuring the safety of medicines across the healthcare system.

The case highlights the critical need for improved communication regarding the psychiatric side effects of certain antibiotics. It serves as a stark reminder for medical professionals to consider mental health impacts when prescribing powerful antibiotic treatments.