Berks County police officer killed in crash while responding to emergency call

Officer Kristen Yeager of the Central Berks Regional Police Department died Friday night from a crash.

Officer Kristen Yeager, of Central Berks County Regional Police Department, was killed in a crash on Friday, May 29, 2026. Officer Kristen Yeager of the Central Berks Regional Police Department died Friday night from a crash.

Yeager, 42, of Boyertown, was ejected from her police vehicle after striking a tree, according to a crash report from Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say Yeager was responding to an emergency call when her vehicle went off of the road. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday on West Philadelphia Avenue at the intersection with Manatawny Road in Earl Township, Berks County.

Yeager was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, but she would be pronounced dead, state police said.

"Officer Yeager served our community with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication," the Central Berks Regional Police Department said in a. "She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own. Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten.

"No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, according to the report. State police in Reading said they are investigating the crash. Harrisburg City Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at 6th and Emerald, according to county dispatch.

A Lancaster County resident tested positive for measles and may have exposed others in the area, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch. A Lancaster County family is turning grief into purpose after losing their son to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

A standoff took place with authorities Thursday night after a Franklin County man refused to help his wife out of bed, according to charging documents. The polic





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