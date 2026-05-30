Berks County police officer killed in crash while responding to call for service

A Berks County police officer died in a crash while responding to a call Friday evening, according to the Central Berks Regional Police Department.

First responders were on scene as a tow truck pulled a police cruiser out of a wooded area in Berks County on Friday night. Several roads were closed in Berks County as authorities worked to investigate what appeared to be a car crash.

NBC10’s Kelsey Kushner explains. A Berks County police officer was killed in a crash while responding to a call for service Friday evening, according to the Central Berks Regional Police Department. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, NBC10 went to the scene of the crash, near Manatawny and Shoemaker roads in Earl Township, where a tow truck was seen pulling a mangled cop car out of a wooded area.

Hours later, Central Berks Police confirmed one of its police officers died in the crash. Officials identified the fallen officer as Kristen Yeager.

"Officer Yeager served our community with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication. She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own. Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten," the department wrote in a Facebook post. SkyForce10 was over the scene where it appeared the police car crashed into a wooded area.

Heading to Roots Picnic 2026? Here's everything you need to know "We ask that you keep Officer Yeager’s family, friends, and our entire law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy, Officer Yeager. Your watch has ended, but your legacy of service and sacrifice will live on forever. We got it from here," the Central Berks Police Department wrote.





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Berks County police officer killed in crash while responding to callA Central Berks Regional police officer was killed in a crash Friday night while responding to a call for service.

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