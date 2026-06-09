Berks County Pays Final Tribute to Fallen Officer Kristin Yeager in Memorial Service

Hundreds gathered at Exeter High School to honor Central Berks Regional Police Officer Kristin M. Yeager, who died in a patrol vehicle crash on May 29 while responding to an emergency call. Governor Josh Shapiro and police leadership spoke, remembering her heroism and the legacy she leaves behind.

Berks County stood still on Tuesday, June 9, as hundreds gathered for a public memorial honoring Central Berks Regional Police Officer Kristin M. Yeager, who lost her life in the line of duty.

Officer Yeager, 42, died on Friday, May 29, after her patrol vehicle crashed into a tree in Earl Township while she was responding to an emergency call. The service, held at Exeter High School-Yeager's alma mater-was attended by family, friends, fellow officers, and community members, all united in grief and gratitude for her service.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was among the speakers, addressing Yeager's three young children directly, assuring them that their mother was a hero whose love and sacrifice would endure. Central Berks Regional Police Chief Justin Johnson offered a final tribute, thanking Officer Yeager for her service, friendship, compassion, and sacrifice, and pledging that her memory would be carried forward by the department.

Reverend John Paul, a close friend, emphasized that Yeager served and protected until her last moments, while friends like Jared Laguidara and Michael Fritz spoke of her outgoing spirit and the lasting pain of her absence, urging the community to keep her memory alive. The crash remains under investigation, with authorities providing few details beyond the initial facts, but the memorial underscored the profound impact Yeager had on her family, her colleagues, and the broader Berks County community.

As the procession moved through the streets and the final honors were rendered, the loss of a dedicated officer was deeply felt, leaving a void in the lives of her husband and children and in the law enforcement family she served with





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Officer Kristin Yeager Central Berks Regional Police Memorial Service Line Of Duty Death Berks County Governor Josh Shapiro

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