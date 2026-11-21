Berkly Catton had his first NHL hat trick, Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken center Berkly Catton celebrates with defenseman Brandon Montour and right wing Matthew Wood after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Seattle.

Berkly Catton had his first NHL hat trick, Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Brandon Montour had a pair of assists and Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves for the Kraken, playing their first game back in North America after losing a pair to the Carolina Hurricanes on Finland.

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Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks, who had won two in a row, while Leevi Merilainen made 38 saves. Catton scored a goal in each period starting with a power-play goal in the first. DeBrusk countered with a power-play goal to make it 1-1 after the first period. Catton and Beniers scored 54 seconds apart in the second to make it 3-1 Seattle after two periods, and Catton capped the hat trick with an empty-netter with 43 seconds remaining.

He now has at least one point in his last seven home games. Barrage of gunfire from shootout in Kent neighborhood hits homes, vehicles The Kent Police Department is investigating after a barrage of gunfire lit up a quiet Kent neighborhood over the weekend. A 21-year-old man who has been arrested repeatedly for stealing boats was arrested again Tuesday after Everett police say they caught him with another stolen boat during a patrol.

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The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is inspecting two Central Washington dairy farms where an employee worked before dying Nov. 1 from complications of avian influenza, officials said. The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol.