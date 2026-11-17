Berklee College of Music professor Scarlet Keys launches a dedicated Taylor Swift class to analyze the pop star's songwriting mechanics and cultural impact on students.

A dozen students gathered in a small classroom at Berklee College of Music on a Thursday morning last month to analyze the rhythmic architecture of Taylor Swift music. Songwriting professor Scarlet Keys led the session, using sheet music for Swift's 2012 hit I Knew You Were Trouble to demonstrate core melodic principles. The class chanted the rhythm of the first verse to highlight the track's accessible and uncomplicated structure. Keys argued that this rhythmic simplicity is a primary driver of the singer global appeal and commercial success.

Academic Study of Pop Music Mechanics

Scarlet Keys uses her Taylor Swift class to break down the technical elements that make the pop star's songs resonate with diverse audiences. She emphasizes that the music is designed for immediate comprehension by stressed, distracted, or older listeners. The curriculum focuses on how quickly an audience can learn and retain a simple rhythmic motif. This analytical approach helps students understand the engineering behind widespread cultural phenomena.

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The course structure allows for a chronological examination of Swift entire discography one album at a time. Keys divides the sessions to cover different eras, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the artist evolution. Students are expected to engage deeply with each era specific songwriting techniques and production styles. This method provides a clear timeline of how the artist has matured and changed over the years.

Lyric Analysis and Storytelling Techniques

A significant portion of the curriculum is dedicated to analyzing Taylor Swift lyrics as a form of poetry. Scarlet Keys describes the singer as a master storyteller who transforms average feelings into unique narratives. The class examines songs like Getaway Car from the 2017 album Reputation for their literary depth. Keys points out how Swift uses the Bonnie and Clyde metaphor to add a mythic quality to a relationship escape scenario.

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Students learn how the artist takes mundane emotional experiences and reframes them in a way that feels new. This technique helps listeners resolve their own life situations through the music. The course encourages students to identify these narrative devices in their own songwriting practice. By studying these methods, aspiring writers can better connect with their audience on an emotional level.

Student Engagement and Creative Application

The classroom environment at Berklee College is highly interactive and focused on practical application. Senior student Isabelle Blake noted that she writes three songs for every lesson to test new concepts. Blake shared how a specific melodic observation from an earlier class inspired her to write a new track. She noted how Swift melody sometimes seems ready to stand up before sitting back down creatively.

The course is popular among students who identify as Swifties and want to understand the mechanics of their favorite music. Keys offered two sections in the spring semester due to high demand and will offer three next semester. This expansion indicates a growing interest in using contemporary pop music as an academic subject. The course is designed to give students concrete tools for writing appealing and well-structured pop songs.

Broader Academic Recognition of Pop Culture

The academic study of Taylor Swift extends beyond Berklee College to other prestigious institutions like Harvard University. English professor Stephanie Burt teaches a popular undergraduate lecture called Taylor Swift and her World. Burt noticed that her songs were superior in songwriting quality compared to other music heard in public places years ago. This recognition highlights the growing legitimacy of pop culture in higher education.

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The emergence of these academic courses coincides with the 2023 Eras Tour becoming the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. A Taylor Swift conference at Harvard University launched last fall, further cementing this academic trend. These courses reflect the broader cultural impact of the artist and the commercial success of her work. Scholars and musicians alike are now dissecting the elements that have made her a global icon.