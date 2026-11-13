Berkeley Marina hotel suffers loan delinquency as foreclosure looms

A big hotel next to the Berkeley Marina has suffered a default on its real estate loan and now could face foreclosure if the owner fails to cure the delinquency.

Entrance area of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 200 Marina Boulevard in Berkeley, seen in March 2025. BERKELEY — A big hotel next to the Berkeley Marina has suffered a default on its real estate loan and now could face foreclosure if the owner fails to cure the delinquency.

The 378-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Berkeley is in default on a $52.5 million loan it received in 2017, documents filed on Nov. 12 in Alameda County show. The Berkeley hotel’s owner, an affiliate controlled by Hong Kong-based Junson Assets Management, faces the forbidding prospect of a foreclosure if the firm isn’t able to cure the loan delinquency.

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“This hotel has been in trouble for quite a while,” said Alan Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group, which tracks the California lodging market. The ground lease agreement began in 2020 and was scheduled to last for approximately 60 years, documents on file with the city of Berkeley show.that Berkeley established. The fund was created to finance operations, maintenance and improvements at the Berkeley Marina and nearby waterfront.

An October 2026 report found that the Doubletree by Hilton hotel generated $1.4 million in lease revenue in 2019 but also noted that the hotel has been losing money every year since 2020. The hotel stopped paying regular rent in March 2025.

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However, in September 2025, the hotel made a full payment of about $965,000, the city report stated. Since December 2025 through the publication of the report a few weeks ago, rent payments ceased again.

“The hotel currently owes approximately $1 million,” the city report stated. “Future payments are uncertain. ”The Marina Fund had a $1.5 million surplus in 2026, is slated to have a $500,000 surplus in 2027 and faces a $545,600 deficit in 2028, the city report stated.

The loan failures have emerged at a time when hotels in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco and San Mateo County have posted “The larger full-service hotels like the Berkeley Marina hotel have to focus on business travelers and conventions, but those have not come all the way back yet,” Reay said. Even with improvements in key metrics such as revenue per available room, larger hotels still face a challenging financial picture because of the loan debts they must carry.

“The problem with a lot of big hotels is too much debt, not enough net operating income, and when you have ground lease payments on top of all of that, too many times, things are not going to work out,” Reay said.