Berkeley man charged with girlfriend’s murder

The victim was found inside her apartment in the 1900 block of California Street.

stuffed in a suitcase inside her Berkeley apartment has been charged with murder, according to authorities and court records. According to the records, the suspect, Damarcus David Jones, 28, of Berkeley, has allegedly admitted killing the 37-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by authorities.

Jones, who is on probation for a 2019 hate-crime related assault, is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the murder case and also faces a probation revocation hearing.

The woman was found dead about 12:29 p.m. May 30 unclothed inside of a black plastic trash bag that was inside of multiple woven plastic tart bags inside of a black fabric roller suitcase, in her apartment in the 1900 block of California Street, the records say. An autopsy found she had suffered multiple blunt force trauma and possible strangulation, the records say.

Surveillance footage cameras inside of the apartment complex showed the woman was last seen entering her apartment with Jones, her boyfriend, on May 24 about 2:20 p.m., the records say. This was the last time she was seen. On May 26 at approximately 9 a.m., surveillance video captured Jones returning to the victim’s apartment with the black fabric roller suitcase that the victim’s body was later located inside of.

A probable cause arrest warrant was obtained for Jones as was a warrant to track his phone, the records say. Phone records placed Jones at the apartment from May 24 to May 27, the records say.. On Tuesday Jones was located and arrested in Dixon. He waived his rights and allegedly admitted to investigators killing his girlfriend and stuffing her body into the bags and into the black fabric suitcase, the records say.

He also told investigators he opened the bedroom windows, and left an air purifier on because he knew that the victim’s deceased body would eventually begin to smell, the records say. The records do not say if he gave investigators a motive for the killing. Police have not said how long the pair had been dating.

According to court records, at the time of the killing Jones was on probation for a Dec. 30, 2019 hate crime related physical assault in Berkeley. According to the records, about 4:49 p.m. that day a man who told police he was gay contacted police saying that he had been walking on the 1100 block of Gilman Street when a Ford Mustang convertible sped by him moving erratically.

The man said he threw up his arms which prompted the driver to stop, get out and approach him on foot saying “I’m gong to kill you,” and used an anti-gay slur, the records say. The driver choked the man before getting back into the car and moved it before getting out and attacking the man again, the records say.

This time the man was bear hugged, had his head slammed to the ground and was punched and kicked before losing consciousness, the records say. The man suffered a concussion, broken wrist and other injuries. The driver then fled. The victim however, had been able at one point to photograph him and get the license plate of the Mustang, the records say.

With that information police were able to identify Jones as the suspect and he was arrested by San Pablo police on Jan. 3, 2020. He allegedly admitted to attacking the man, the records say. Jones was charged with felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and an enhancement that it was a hate crime.

Jones made $50,000 bail in the case and after several hearings he pleaded no contest in November 2025 to the assault charge and the hate crime enhancement and was found guilty. He was placed on two years probation on Dec. 17, 2025, the records say.





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