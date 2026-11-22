University of California Berkeley economist Antoine Levy argues Jean-Luc Mélenchon's tax proposals rely on circular math and authoritarian state control mechanisms that threaten French economic stability.

Antoine Levy, an economist at the University of California Berkeley, has issued a sharp critique of the policy platform proposed by French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Levy argues that the economic agenda of the La France Insoumise party resembles the authoritarian structures of 20th-century communist regimes rather than traditional social democracy. The academic specifically challenged the mathematical feasibility of the proposed spending plans, suggesting they depend on taxing capital that would likely vanish due to the policies themselves.

Authoritarian Comparisons and State Control

Levy contends that the central ambition of the La France Insoumise platform is a total state takeover of economic, cultural, and intellectual activities. He notes that the vocabulary employed by the party borrows directly from dictatorial socialism, citing terms such as wage control commissions, floor prices, ceiling prices, and nationalizations. The academic also highlighted the inclusion of requisitions for general interest and prosecutions for climate crimes as evidence of excessive state surveillance. He stated that a France under La France Insoumise would offer only closely monitored freedom to its citizens. This assessment comes despite claims by some intellectuals that Mélenchon is merely a Keynesian with ambitious socialist views.

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Specific Tax Proposals and Revenue Goals

The La France Insoumise party has outlined a plan to raise 106.4 billion euros in new taxes to fund extensive welfare programs and green infrastructure. Key proposals include reinstating the wealth tax and adding a climate penalty for those deemed contributors to the climate crisis. The platform also adopts the Zucman tax, named after French economist Gabriel Zucman, which imposes a 2 percent annual levy on individuals with assets exceeding 100 million euros. Additionally, the party seeks to eliminate the flat tax on investment income, subjecting capital gains to a progressive income tax system with 14 brackets reaching 90 percent. A massive inheritance tax would also be implemented, limiting tax-free inheritances to 12 million euros.

Spending Plan and Welfare Commitments

These substantial tax increases are designed to support a large-scale spending spree funded by the projected revenue. The La France Insoumise agenda includes an autonomy allowance of 1,337 euros for young adults living at the poverty threshold. The party also promises to increase the net minimum wage to 1,700 euros per month. Another major commitment is allowing full-rate retirement at the age of 60 for eligible workers. The platform claims that billions of euros will remain after these expenditures to help reduce the national deficit. These social and economic guarantees have helped Mélenchon surge in the polls among dissatisfied youth and marginalized communities.

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Economic Feasibility and Circular Logic

Antoine Levy argues that the La France Insoumise projections are built on economically illiterate assumptions that will not hold up in practice. He describes the taxation model as circular, where the government expects to spend the same revenue multiple times while simultaneously destroying the tax base. Levy warned that confiscating real estate, imposing strict price controls, and high wealth taxes would force asset sell-offs that wipe out the expected income. He stated that this approach would pave the way for a deficit increase unparalleled in the country's modern history. The critique suggests that the proposed fiscal mechanisms are fundamentally self-defeating.

Political Context and Electoral Implications

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the 75-year-old candidate, has gained significant traction ahead of the French presidential election next spring. He is positioning himself as a potential challenger to National Rally leader Marine Le Pen for the final round of voting. This rise has caused concern among soft-left voters who have already distanced themselves from the La France Insoumise party. These voters are particularly uncomfortable with the party's hardline anti-Israel stance and its embrace of Islamist politics. While much attention has focused on potential civil unrest, the economic viability of Mélenchon's platform is now drawing intense scrutiny from academic economists and financial experts.