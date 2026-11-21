If constructed, the ferry service would provide a new direct connection between Berkeley and San Francisco.

Future ferry service at the Berkeley Marina cleared a major regulatory hurdle Tuesday, however, funding has not yet been secured for the $139 million shoreline redevelopment project.

The Berkeley City Council unanimously approved the environmental impact review and use permit for the proposed Berkeley waterfront ferry, bringing the“This is an opportunity to enhance access to the Marina for those who don’t have the ability or the time to windsurf, kayak or sail. I want to give us an opportunity to reconstruct this pier. … A whole generation of kids have grown up without the benefit of being able to fish on that pier,” Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani said.

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“I think a high-capacity, all-electric ferry is a park use, it is a recreational use in my mind. ”includes a 1,080-foot long public pier, ferry terminal located outside of the marina and a plaza, along with revamping a University Avenue cycle track and the Bay Trail as part of the shoreline redevelopment. The plan also includes a 300-foot breakwater, an offshore structure used to break up incoming waves and protect the pier.

Current planning for the project is about 90% complete, with the design and review phase costing approximately $11 million with funds from the Coastal Conservancy, the Alameda County Transportation Commission and SF Bay Ferry, according to planning documents. In total, the project is estimated to cost $139 million, according to city planning documents. The city aims to begin construction in spring 2028 pending funding. The grand opening is scheduled for 2030 – also pending funding.

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The city has applied for a $25 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which, if awarded, “would fund almost all of the landside scope” of the project, said Liza McNulty, capital improvement program manager for the city of Berkeley.

“If we were to simply look at our project and take out the ferry, so take out the dredging and the ferry terminal, we’re left with roughly a $60 million construction budget to do everything else,” McNulty said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “And so having a transit element to the project, particularly a zero-emission transit element, significantly increases our grant funding opportunities. ” If constructed, the ferry service would provide a new direct connection between Berkeley and San Francisco.

The trip across the San Francisco Bay would take approximately 25 minutes, with fares between $5 to $6. The plan also includes running the service for special events, such as Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants games.

“I think it will change my relationship with the city,” Berkeley marina resident Michael Grindstaff said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It will allow me greater access to employment across the bay and it will bring money into the Berkeley economy that is being paid out by high income jobs in the city. ”Many residents complained about an incomplete environmental impact review that did not adequately consider the ferry’s wake, dredging and aquatic birds.

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Ellen Simms, a Berkeley resident and sea kayaker, said the placement of a ferry terminal next to the“I’m in favor of rebuilding the pier, but I’m not in favor of positioning a major transportation terminal in a major city park,” Simms said.

“It brings to mind the unfortunate precedent of punching a four-lane freeway through the Redwoods National Park in the 1960s. ”Councilmember Mark Humbert described it as a “truly impressive and exhaustive document,” adding that his vote was purely related to the veracity of the environmental report’s findings.

“This vote does not set aside city funds for the project, nor is it about the cost/benefit analysis of the project overall,” Humbert said. “Based on the information that has been provided by staff, I believe the draft EIR should be approved by the council this evening. ”