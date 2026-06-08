Berkeley Animal Shelter temporarily closed after 'suspicious' overnight fire, officials say

The Berkeley Animal Shelter is temporarily closed after a fire broke out late Saturday night, causing smoke damage inside the building. Officials say the fire is considered 'suspicious,' but no animals were injured.

Monday, June 8, 2026 2:29AMThe Berkeley Animal Shelter is temporarily closed after a fire broke out late Saturday night, causing smoke damage inside the building.

More than 30 cats and dogs housed at the shelter were unharmed, thanks in part to safety features that prevented the fire from spreading. According to Peter Radu, the City of Berkeley's Neighborhood Services manager, the call came in around 10:40 p.m.Bay Area shelters retrieve dogs from NorCal rescue accused of shooting, killing animals The fire started on the first floor of the facility, primarily affecting the lobby area where donated items, such as blankets, towels and pet supplies are stored.

One pet carrier was destroyed, and smoke damage spread through parts of the building. Despite the fire's proximity to animal housing areas, built-in safety systems helped prevent injuries.

"We were nervous because it's close to where our cat kennels are, but the fire doors did their job," Radu said. "There was no harm to the cats or any of the animals. " The Berkeley Fire Department reported that ceiling sprinklers activated automatically, helping contain the flames before firefighters arrived. Officials believe those sprinklers played a key role in protecting the 37 animals housed upstairs.

The incident has shaken members of the community, including local resident Grace Doran, who adopted her own dog from the shelter.

"I'm just happy the animals are OK," Doran said while dropping off donated supplies. "We actually got our dog through the shelter, so we're really grateful to them. ""I really, really hope it wasn't intentional, that it was an accident," she said. Fire investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the blaze, which they have labeled as "suspicious.

" The shelter will remain closed to the public while crews clean up smoke damage and make repairs. Officials say it could reopen as soon as midweek.

"This could have been a serious tragedy, so we're grateful that didn't happen," he said. The Berkeley Animal Shelter relies heavily on donations from the community. Those interested in helping can visit





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Advocates hope 50 beds at Downtown homeless shelter can stay despite proposed budgetPart of the City of San Diego’s proposed budget for next year calls for a reduction of 50 beds at the Bridge Shelter for the unhoused at 16th and Newton in Downtown San Diego.

Read more »

Astronauts reportedly took shelter after work on Russia’s leaky ISS module triggered concernsAstronauts aboard the ISS reportedly took precautionary shelter measures after repair work on Russia’s long-troubled Zvezda module raised fresh concerns about air leaks.

Read more »

Animals have personalities. Here’s what shapes them.From shelter dogs to stickleback fish, the forces that shape animal personality are surprisingly familiar.

Read more »

First new transitional shelter units under Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson to open in InterbayThe first new units of shelter since Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson took office were previewed Sunday in Interbay, in Wilson's first step toward reaching her goal o

Read more »