Åberg Rallies to Win Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

Ludvig Åberg, the former Texas Tech golfer, claims a one-shot victory at the Genesis Invitational, staged at Torrey Pines due to wildfires in Los Angeles. He birdies four of the last six holes, culminating in a clutch putt on the 18th to secure the win.

Ludvig Åberg, a former Texas Tech golfer, secured a remarkable one-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. He staged an impressive late rally, birdying four of the last six holes, including a clutch 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th, to finish at 6-under 66. This victory marks his second PGA Tour title and third worldwide, propelling him to No. 4 in the world rankings. The tournament was relocated to Torrey Pines from Riviera due to wildfires in Los Angeles.

Åberg capitalized on the opportunity, showcasing his mastery of the course. His triumph was particularly sweet as he had previously finished third in the same tournament on the same course just a few weeks prior. Maverick McNealy, who held a three-shot lead after an explosive start with eight birdies in 11 holes, ultimately fell short. He faced a challenging 17th hole after his drive caromed off a pole, leaving him with an impossible lie in the rough. Despite his valiant effort, he couldn't convert a birdie on the 18th, finishing with a 64. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, made a strong comeback after a disappointing third round, shooting a 66 and tying for third with Patrick Rodgers. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum and ultimately finished behind Åberg and McNealy.





