Bereaved families left with 'almost unsellable' retirement flats due to high service charges

Bereaved families are inheriting retirement flats that are difficult to sell due to high service charges, a Money Mail investigation has revealed. In some cases, the asking price is slashed in half to get a sale, leaving families with a fraction of the inheritance their loved one had intended.

Bereaved families are inheriting retirement flats that are difficult to sell due to high service charges , a Money Mail investigation has revealed. In some cases, the asking price is slashed in half to get a sale, leaving families with a fraction of the inheritance their loved one had intended.

Would-be buyers are put off by rising service charges, which have increased by 47 per cent over five years, according to analysis by estate agent Hamptons. This means families must pay the service charge on retirement flats even when they are empty, resulting in huge costs and their inheritance acting as a burden rather than a financial gift.

In one case, a son and daughter of a deceased resident are being charged £15,000 a year, including council tax, while the property is empty and they struggle to sell. An apartment for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde in Lancashire has lost some £47,000 in value since 2010, with the original price being £112,000 and the current price being £65,000. Ronald and Sylvia Morse-Carter inherited a McCarthy & Stone retirement flat from Ronald's mother Constance when she died aged 93 in 2020.

She bought the one-bedroom flat in Carnforth, Lancashire, in 2018 for £199,999 and died less than two years later. Ronald and Sylvia, who are both 75 and live in Portsmouth, Hampshire, have been trying to sell the flat ever since, but it is not attracting interest, even though they have slashed the asking price to just £95,000. The couple want shot of it, as they worry their children could be lumbered with it.

The flat can only be lived in by someone over the age of 60, which diminishes the pool of potential buyers. Meanwhile, Ronald and Sylvia must pay the service charge, which is close to £3,000 a year, alongside £150 in ground rent. They have resorted to renting the property out to avoid losing more money on it.

They make £780 per month, which covers the service charge, commission to the letting agent of 10.5 per cent as well as an additional 1 per cent subletting fee to McCarthy & Stone. Ronald says that the flat is a millstone around his neck that needs to be sold, but he doesn't want to just give it away for nothing.

He tried for 12 months to sell it with McCarthy & Stone Resales and a local estate agent, but there was very little interest. During this time, he was required to continue paying the service charge in full. He adds that the council tax on the property was set to double to £3,828 if it had been left vacant for more than one year, as unoccupied homes can face an 'empty property' fee at a higher rate.

He therefore let it out through an agent to a single elderly woman, then tried to sell through something called modern auction, again with no interest except a very low offer. The agent has been informed that as a reluctant landlord, he would accept £80,000. Sylvia and Ronald had hoped to use the proceeds of the sale to help family, particularly Ronald's daughter Jenny's two children, a teenage son and daughter.

However, they are not sure what they will be able to give them. Retirement flats can be attractive to elderly people who want some support in later life, but not so much that they need to move into a care home. Amenities can include a 24-hour emergency call system, a house manager available during working hours for support and assistance, as well as a communal space where residents can meet neighbours and family.

In some developments, a guest room is available so family members can stay over, although this typically comes with a nightly fee. On top of this, some retirement villages offer high-quality facilities such as lounges, restaurants, gyms, pools and social activities. This can afford residents an excellent lifestyle - a combination of independence with care on hand if needed. The service charge may look high, but it can be worth it.

David Fell, lead analyst at Hamptons, says that the relatively high service charges attached to many developments are a drop in the ocean compared to the costs of moving into a care home. For anyone who doesn't need the level of support provided by a care home, the purchase of a retirement flat will prove a much more cost-effective option.

Similarly, someone who decides to stay put in a larger family home and perhaps buy in support, may eventually find it more cost-effective to move into a retirement scheme





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High Service Charges Retirement Flats Bereaved Families Inheritance Almost Unsellable Millstone Around The Neck

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