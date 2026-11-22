The BepiColombo mission led by ESA and JAXA has successfully entered orbit around Mercury after an 8-year journey, marking a new era for planetary science.

The BepiColombo spacecraft has officially reached its destination, entering orbit around Mercury on November 21 after an extensive eight-year journey through the solar system. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which aims to study the planet closest to the Sun in unprecedented detail. The successful arrival concludes a complex transit that required precise navigation and multiple gravitational assists to overcome the immense energy challenges associated with reaching the inner solar system.

Complex Eight-Year Journey Details

The BepiColombo mission launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket on October 20, 2018. Rather than flying directly to Mercury, the mission followed a carefully calculated trajectory that utilized the gravity of other celestial bodies to adjust its speed and conserve fuel. During its transit, the spacecraft performed one flyby of Earth, two encounters with Venus, and six close passes of Mercury. This winding path resulted in a total travel distance of approximately 10.2 billion kilometres, or 6.35 billion miles, according to data from the European Space Agency. This figure represents the actual distance travelled along the spacecraft's complex route, which is significantly longer than the straight-line distance from Earth to Mercury.

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Challenges of Solar Gravitational Pull

Reaching Mercury is scientifically and mechanically difficult because spacecraft must counteract the Sun's powerful gravitational pull. As BepiColombo moved closer to the Sun, it needed to slow down sufficiently to allow Mercury's weaker gravity to capture it. If the spacecraft had maintained its initial high velocity, it would have either flown past the planet or fallen further toward the Sun. The European Space Agency notes that achieving a stable orbit around Mercury requires more energy than sending a probe to Pluto, which is much farther away. To manage this, the mission employed special engines that provided a continuous, small push over long periods, gradually altering its trajectory. As it approached its destination, BepiColombo fired four small engines to decelerate, allowing Mercury's gravity to pull it into an initial oval-shaped orbit ranging from 590 kilometres to over 11,000 kilometres above the surface.

Harsh Environmental Conditions

Mercury presents one of the most hostile environments in the solar system for scientific instrumentation. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency highlights that spacecraft in orbit around Mercury are exposed to sunlight nearly ten times more intense than that experienced near Earth. Furthermore, the planet's surface can reach temperatures of approximately 430 degrees Celsius, which is roughly twice as hot as a typical household oven and hot enough to melt lead. These extreme conditions require specialized engineering and thermal protection to ensure the instruments survive and function correctly. The mission's success in navigating these conditions demonstrates the robustness of the spacecraft design and the precision of the mission control teams involved in the operation.

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Dual Spacecraft Scientific Objectives

The BepiColombo mission is unique because it consists of two separate scientific spacecraft traveling together. The European Space Agency's Mercury Planetary Orbiter, known as MPO, is designed to study the planet's surface and interior structure. Meanwhile, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, called Mio, will focus on examining the magnetic field and the surrounding space environment. By operating two spacecraft simultaneously, scientists can take measurements from different locations at the same time. This dual approach allows researchers to distinguish between changes caused by the planet itself and those induced by the solar wind, a constant stream of particles from the Sun. This capability is expected to provide more precise information about Mercury's interior and magnetic properties.

Future Operational Timeline and Goals

Although the spacecraft has arrived at Mercury, the scientific work will not begin immediately. The two modules are still connected and are scheduled to separate on December 9-10. This event will make BepiColombo the first mission to have two spacecraft orbiting Mercury simultaneously. After separation, each orbiter will move into its own individual trajectory. The Mercury Planetary Orbiter will spend several months adjusting its path to reach the optimal position for scientific observations by March 2027. The main research phase for both spacecraft is scheduled to commence in April 2027. This long-awaited start will mark the beginning of efforts to understand the origin and evolution of Mercury, offering valuable clues about how rocky planets like Earth formed in the early solar system.