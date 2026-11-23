ESA and JAXA spacecraft reach Mercury after an eight-year cruise, beginning a mission to map the planet's mysteries and magnetic fields in extreme heat.

The BepiColombo spacecraft successfully entered orbit around Mercury on Saturday following an eight-year journey through the inner solar system. This joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency marks a significant milestone in planetary exploration. The linked robotic explorers arrived at the sun's closest planet after a complex trajectory involving multiple gravity assists.

Mission Details and Orbital Insertion

The $2 billion mission, known collectively as BepiColombo, required precise thruster firings to slow the spacecraft enough to be captured by Mercury's weak gravity. Flight controllers in Germany, located 94 million miles (152 million kilometers) away, confirmed the successful orbital insertion after several anxious hours of monitoring data streams. The spacecraft consists of two distinct modules, one European and the other Japanese, which are currently traveling together.

Also read Little Mercury gets its first visitor in years as a pair of spacecraft loop into orbit

Mercury is barely bigger than Earth's moon and remains one of the least explored planets in the solar system. Only Uranus and Neptune have had fewer visitors, with only the Voyager 2 probe having visited those outer planets back in the 1980s. This new mission aims to unravel the mysteries of the planet's geology, magnetic field, and history since it became the third spacecraft to visit Mercury.

Historical Context and Spacecraft Journey

NASA's Mariner 10 was the first to fly past Mercury three times in the mid-1970s, followed by NASA's Messenger spacecraft, which entered orbit in 2011. Messenger operated until it ran out of fuel and crashed into the planet in 2015. BepiColombo, launched in 2018, took a slower, more roundabout route to arrive at its destination. The spacecraft flew past Earth once, Venus twice, and Mercury six times to use gravity-guiding assists.

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All these orbital maneuvers added more than 6 billion miles (10 billion kilometers) to the spacecraft's odometer. The conjoined spacecraft separated from their mother ship in September to begin the final leg of the journey. The mission is named after the late Italian mathematician Giuseppe Bepi Colombo, who played a key role in early planetary exploration planning.

Separation and Scientific Objectives

The European and Japanese modules are scheduled to separate from one another next month. This separation will allow the two spacecraft to map and study Mercury from different altitudes simultaneously. Lead project scientist Geraint Jones stated that the team is eager for the new data to start streaming down in the spring. The mission will provide unprecedented measurements taken by two spacecraft at the same time.

Once orbiting separately, the European Space Agency's satellite and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's smaller craft will study Mercury's dense interior and exterior magnetic fields. They will also examine everything in between, including impact craters, volcanic plains, and mountain ridges. Some peaks on the planet jut as high as 3 miles (4 1/2 kilometers). The spacecraft must operate in temperatures that can hit more than 800 degrees (427 degrees Celsius).

Technical Challenges and Future Operations

The extreme heat at Mercury adds significant strain to electronic and engineering systems. Space agency officials have expressed a desire to keep the mission going for at least one Earth year. This duration is equivalent to four Mercury years. Keeping the spacecraft and its instruments as cool as possible is a huge technical challenge in itself, according to Jones.

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The mission represents a major step forward in understanding the sun's closest planet. With only a handful of spacecraft having visited Mercury, the data collected by BepiColombo will provide critical insights into the formation and evolution of the inner solar system. The successful orbital insertion after such a long journey demonstrates the capabilities of international space cooperation.