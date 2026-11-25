The ITV and Esquire Network fantasy drama Beowulf is departing Netflix in December 2025. This article details the cancellation history, premiere dates, and final availability of the series.

The streaming platform Netflix is removing the fantasy drama series Beowulf from its catalog next week as December 2025 approaches. The departure marks the end of a brief availability window for the show, which subscribers may have believed would remain on the service longer. This removal affects viewers who missed the original broadcast run that aired over a decade ago in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Beowulf Series Origins and Cancellation

The series was created by James Dormer, Tim Haines, and Katie Newman, drawing inspiration from the oldest surviving epic poem in the English language. The original poem consists of 3,182 alliterative lines and survives in a single manuscript produced between AD 975 and 1025. The creative team developed an adventure drama that expands upon this ancient heroic narrative for modern television audiences.

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Beowulf began airing on ITV in the UK on January 3, 2016, and reached US audiences on the now-defunct Esquire Network from January 23, 2016. The show featured 13 episodes, a length that allowed for a complete story arc within a single season. Despite the manageable episode count, the series did not continue for multiple seasons.

ITV confirmed in mid-April 2016 that the show would not return for a second season. The decision followed mixed reviews from critics and low viewership numbers during its initial run. The cancellation meant that the narrative of the heroic story never reached its intended ending, leaving fans with a concluded but brief viewing experience.

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Netflix Acquisition and Final Departure

After its initial cancellation and absence from major streaming platforms for nearly a decade, Beowulf found a new home on Netflix. The platform added the series to its library on December 1, 2025. This acquisition gave a new generation of viewers access to the adaptation of the Old English epic.

The addition to the Netflix catalog was intended to introduce the series to international audiences who did not have access to the original ITV or Esquire Network broadcasts. However, the streaming rights appear to have expired quickly, leading to the announcement of its removal next week. This rapid turnover is uncommon for acquired dramas that were not renewed for further seasons.

Impact on Viewers and Streaming Strategy

The removal of Beowulf affects viewers who may have started watching the series with the intention of completing the entire 13-episode run. Subscribers who joined Netflix after the December 1, 2025, addition might have assumed they had more time to binge the content. The early departure suggests a strategic shift in the streaming service's content library for the end of the year.

This event highlights the transient nature of streaming libraries, where titles can appear and disappear within short windows. For fans of fantasy dramas inspired by literary classics, the loss of Beowulf from Netflix means they must seek alternative methods to watch the James Dormer and Tim Haines production. The show remains a unique example of a series that was cancelled by traditional broadcasters only to find temporary digital life years later.