The festival will return for its 13th year, renewing its partnership with Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch for its third consecutive year.

Josh Server, Yasmine Sahid, Tyler Gaca and Alexander Huntley Join Tubi Horror-Comedy ‘Do You Like Me? ’ — Film News in BriefFounded in 2015 by Geena Davis, the festival fosters and celebrates authentic storytelling through film screenings, industry conversations and community experiences.

“Over the past 12 years, BFF has championed the artistry of thousands of talented filmmakers, creating opportunities to showcase stories that have been overlooked,” Davis said. “As we look ahead to 2027, we remain committed to expanding our reach, connecting filmmakers with audiences and celebrating the power of storytelling to bring people together.

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”Jazz Documentary 'Tokyo in 33 RPM' Unveiled Ahead of India's WAVES Film Bazaar Leigh Hopkins has also been appointed to BFFoundation’s board of directors after previously serving as the executive vice president and regional CEO for Asia and Mexico for Walmart International.

“We are thrilled to welcome Leigh to the BFFoundation board,” said Wendy Guerrero, the president and CEO of BFFoundation and the BFF. “His leadership experience, commitment to community and understanding of the region will be valuable as we continue to grow the festival, strengthen our partnerships and expand opportunities for filmmakers and audiences.

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” Hopkins added, “I’m delighted to join the BFFoundation board and be part of a festival that not only brings outstanding films to Bentonville, but also creates meaningful community connections through its year-round programming and events. It’s an honor to help shape what’s ahead for BFF. ”featured 34 feature competition films, with winners including Walter Thompson-Hernández’s “If I Go Will They Miss Me” for best narrative and Judd Ehrlich’s “Jane Elliott Against the World” for best documentary.

Salma Hayek Pinault, Pamela Abdy, Adria Arjona, Gemma Chan and Beth de Araújo Set for WIF Honors