Bentley's Oyster Bar replaces salmon with trout due to environmental concerns and declining wild stocks, ending a 110-year tradition.

Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill in Mayfair, London, has announced it will stop serving salmon on its menu for the first time in its 110-year history. The historic establishment, which was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, is replacing the fish with Hampshire trout due to severe environmental concerns and a drastic decline in wild supplies.

Reasons For Removing Salmon From Menu

The decision was driven by a critical lack of wild Atlantic salmon in the UK, forcing restaurants to rely on farm-bred alternatives. Richie Corrigan, the managing director of Bentley's, stated that the switch to trout is a necessary step to limit the environmental impact of the business. The restaurant aims to support the longevity of British and Irish aquaculture by moving away from a species that is becoming increasingly inaccessible.

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Critics argue that farm-bred salmon damages the environment, with escaped fish interbreeding with wild populations to produce weaker offspring. This practice contributes to the declining wild stocks, making it difficult for natural populations to recover. The shift at Bentley's reflects a broader industry response to these ecological pressures and the ethical questions surrounding modern fish farming.

Richard Corrigan's Leadership And History

Bentley's was founded in 1916 by Bill Bentley after he shucked oysters in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. Richard Corrigan, Richie's father and the owner of the restaurant, bought the establishment in 2005. Under his leadership, the venue has earned two Michelin stars and remains a prestigious location for seafood in London. The restaurant recently highlighted its new Hampshire trout offering as a meaningful change towards responsible sourcing.

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Queen Elizabeth II once held her 80th birthday lunch at Bentley's, underscoring its status as a beloved institution. Despite its long-standing tradition of serving salmon, the management believes that even the most enduring customs must evolve to meet contemporary ethical standards. The restaurant has reported that regulars and guests have enjoyed the new trout option, validating the change.

Wild Salmon Numbers Hit Record Low

Statistics from the Environment Agency reveal that wild salmon catches in England and Wales hit a record low in 2025. Only 4,050 fish were caught, representing a 42 percent drop from the annual average between 2020 and 2024. These figures underscore the urgency of the situation and the necessity for businesses like Bentley's to reconsider their sourcing strategies.

The decline in wild stocks follows a long trend that began when farm-bred salmon entered the market in the 1970s. Government data indicates that approximately 15 million farm-bred salmon died in Scottish sea cages in 2025 before harvest. Additionally, concerns about animal cruelty and the spread of sea lice from cages to wild fish have intensified public scrutiny of the industry.

Salmon Scotland Responds To Controversy

Salmon Scotland, the organization representing farm-bred fishing in Scotland, has urged Richard Corrigan to visit their facilities. They emphasize that Scottish salmon farmers operate under some of the highest standards globally, supported by strict regulations and over one billion pounds invested in fish health. The group invites chefs and managers to see the care provided to the fish on their farms.

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This response highlights the ongoing debate between traditional conservationists and modern aquaculture advocates. While Bentley's cites welfare concerns and environmental damage as reasons for removing salmon, industry representatives defend their practices as sustainable and highly regulated. The controversy reflects a larger tension between preserving wild ecosystems and meeting global seafood demand.